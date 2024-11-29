Elite Quarterback Decommits From Michigan, Heads to SEC

In a surprising turn of events, Brady Hart, the highly-regarded four-star quarterback from Cocoa, Florida, has flipped his commitment from Michigan to Texas A&M. Hart, who had been committed to the Wolverines for some time, made the decision to reclassify to the 2025 recruiting class and sign with the SEC powerhouse on December 4th.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Brady Hart has Flipped his Commitment from Michigan to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 190 QB from Indialantic, FL will also Reclassify to the 2025 Class & will sign December 4th



The timing of this move comes just after Michigan made headlines by flipping Bryce Underwood, the five-star quarterback from Belleville, Michigan, from LSU. Underwood is the highest-rated offensive commit in Michigan program history, and his addition to the Wolverines' 2025 class has understandably shifted the dynamic at quarterback.

Hart’s role in Michigan’s recruiting plans for 2026 had become somewhat expendable with Underwood’s commitment. While Hart had been solid in his pledge to Michigan, the coaching staff’s focus on landing a top-tier quarterback for 2025 likely played a part in his decision to reassess his future.

Hart’s decommitment marks a significant recruiting shake-up for Michigan, as they lose a highly promising quarterback prospect. The Wolverines, however, still boast one of the most talented quarterback classes in recent memory with Underwood now in the fold.

On the flip side, Texas A&M gains a dynamic quarterback in Hart, who has the size (6'5″, 190 pounds) and athleticism to thrive in the SEC. Hart’s reclassification to the 2025 class sets the stage for him to potentially make an impact sooner than expected.

As the recruiting cycle continues to evolve, this high-profile flip only adds more intrigue to the quarterback landscape, with Michigan and Texas A&M both securing key pieces for their future. Michigan fans will undoubtedly feel the sting of losing Hart, but the arrival of Underwood offers a silver lining as they look ahead to the 2025 season and beyond.