The Dylan Larkin trade saga has taken another interesting turn, and this time, one of hockey’s most respected insiders is pushing back against a pretty explosive accusation. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman doesn’t believe the Detroit Red Wings are refusing to trade their former captain to the Minnesota Wild simply out of spite.

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That theory has gained traction as Larkin’s standoff with Detroit continues, with some suggesting the organization is deliberately preventing him from joining his preferred destination. However, Friedman believes the explanation is much simpler: the Red Wings don’t think Minnesota has offered enough.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Elliotte Friedman Disputes Dylan Larkin Trade Theory

The controversy intensified after NHL insider Frank Seravalli suggested Detroit’s ownership and management had decided against sending Larkin to Minnesota because they didn’t want to give him what he wanted. Friedman, however, challenged that theory during a recent appearance on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

“I don’t know if I agree with the hypothesis,” Friedman said. He explained that a deal involving an established player such as Joel Eriksson Ek, Jonas Brodin, or Matt Boldy could dramatically change Detroit’s position.

Friedman believes the Red Wings’ primary concern is receiving sufficient value for a player who has been one of the organization’s most important offensive contributors. While he acknowledged that the relationship between Larkin and Detroit has become personal, he disputed the suggestion that bitterness alone is preventing a deal.

The Real Reason a Dylan Larkin Trade Hasn’t Happened

According to Friedman, Minnesota’s reported offer centers on forward Danila Yurov and three first-round draft picks. That package has been linked to Detroit’s ongoing trade discussions, but Friedman believes the Red Wings remain concerned about how much immediate help they would receive.

“This is purely about the offer,” Friedman explained during his radio appearance. His assessment suggests Detroit would consider sending Larkin to Minnesota if the Wild included an established player capable of making an immediate impact.

Friedman also addressed the situation on his 32 Thoughts podcast, using Boldy as an example of the type of player who would change the conversation. However, he made clear that Minnesota is not expected to include Boldy in a potential deal.

That distinction matters because the Red Wings have been evaluating different types of returns for Larkin, including younger players who could contribute to the organization’s future. A package built primarily around draft picks might offer long-term upside, but it would also create an immediate hole in Detroit’s lineup.

What Happens Next for the Red Wings?

For now, Larkin remains suspended as Detroit continues exploring its options. The former captain has not played since late October, and there is no confirmed agreement between the Red Wings and another organization.

Friedman’s comments provide an important counterpoint to the growing narrative that Detroit is attempting to punish Larkin by refusing to accommodate his preferred destination. The relationship may be fractured, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the front office is willing to make a franchise-altering decision based on emotion.

And that leaves the Red Wings facing the same difficult question that has surrounded this situation for weeks. Will another team finally offer enough to convince Detroit to move Larkin, or will the standoff continue while the organization waits for the return it believes it deserves?