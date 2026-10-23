The Detroit Red Wings could be changing their approach to the trade market, and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has revealed what interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is now looking for. With the futures of Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson uncertain, Detroit reportedly has begun targeting young centers, including prospects who have not yet reached the NHL.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

That represents an interesting development for an organization that previously emphasized receiving established NHL talent in a potential Larkin trade. It also raises a significant question about whether the Red Wings are preparing to reshape their roster rather than simply replace departing veterans.

Oct 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin (71) handles the puck against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Elliotte Friedman Reveals What Red Wings Are Asking For

During Thursday’s episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman explained that multiple NHL teams have indicated Detroit is exploring a different type of return in trade discussions. Rather than focusing exclusively on players who can contribute immediately, the Red Wings reportedly are asking about young centers with significant long-term potential.

“The one thing I think they are doing,” Friedman said, “is they’re starting to ask about young centres.”

Friedman added that Detroit is also asking about top prospects who are not in the NHL yet, and he applied that approach to either move. “Whether it’s a Larkin trade or an Edvinsson trade, if it does come to it, that’s kind of what they’re targeting,” Friedman said.

That qualifier is important because it does not mean Detroit has decided to trade either player. However, it does suggest Horcoff is preparing for multiple possibilities as the organization navigates two difficult situations involving players once viewed as long-term cornerstones.

Detroit’s Interest in Young Centers Makes Sense

The Red Wings have spent years attempting to establish reliable center depth, but the organization still has significant questions beyond Larkin. Andrew Copp remains an option down the middle, while Emmitt Finnie has moved from the wing to center as Detroit searches for additional answers.

Former first-round selections Marco Kasper and Nate Danielson were expected to play important roles in the team’s future, but injuries have disrupted their development and availability. Those setbacks have left Detroit without the dependable young center depth it hoped would emerge during its rebuild.

For Horcoff, acquiring a talented young center would address one of the organization’s most pressing long-term weaknesses. It would also give Detroit another potential building block to develop alongside players such as Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and Alex DeBrincat.

There is a downside to that approach, especially if it involves trading Larkin. A promising prospect might eventually develop into a top-line center, but Detroit would be surrendering a proven player capable of handling that responsibility right now.

Dylan Larkin Trade Talks Could Become More Complicated

Friedman’s report arrives as Detroit continues exploring its options involving Larkin, who requested a trade in June. The 30-year-old center has reportedly expanded his list of acceptable destinations to 10 teams, giving Horcoff additional flexibility to evaluate potential offers.

However, finding the right destination is only half the battle. Detroit must also convince another organization to surrender enough talent to justify losing one of its most important offensive players.

As we previously reported, the Red Wings reportedly expressed concerns about Minnesota Wild prospect Danila Yurov serving as a centerpiece in a potential Larkin package. Frank Seravalli indicated that the two teams differed in their evaluations of the 22-year-old forward, creating another obstacle to a possible agreement.

That situation illustrates why Friedman’s latest comments are particularly relevant. Detroit may be willing to consider younger assets, but that does not mean management intends to lower its standards regarding the quality of players coming back.

If the Red Wings are going to sacrifice immediate production for future upside, they need to be confident that the player they acquire can eventually become a difference-maker. Otherwise, Detroit risks moving backward without obtaining the franchise-altering talent necessary to justify such a significant decision.

Simon Edvinsson’s Situation Adds Another Layer

The uncertainty surrounding Edvinsson makes Detroit’s reported interest in young centers even more intriguing. The 23-year-old defenseman remains unsigned, and his absence has created a substantial hole in the Red Wings’ lineup.

Horcoff has repeatedly maintained that signing Edvinsson remains a priority, and he has publicly expressed no desire to trade him. As we previously reported, the Red Wings are willing to explore different contract structures in hopes of keeping their talented defenseman.

Nevertheless, the ongoing stalemate has forced Detroit to consider what happens if an agreement cannot be reached. Edvinsson must sign a contract by 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 to remain eligible to play in the NHL during the 2026-27 season.

Moving Edvinsson could potentially give Detroit access to a young center that another organization would be unwilling to include in a Larkin trade. His combination of size, skating ability, and top-pair potential would make him an attractive asset for teams searching for a long-term solution on defense.

Of course, that would create another significant problem for the Red Wings. Trading a 23-year-old defenseman with Edvinsson’s potential could leave Detroit searching for a replacement at one of the most difficult positions to fill.

Apr 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) passes in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Are the Red Wings Preparing for Another Roster Reset?

The bigger takeaway from Friedman’s reporting is that Detroit may be reconsidering how it wants to construct its next competitive team. For years, the organization has attempted to build around Larkin while developing young players who could eventually help return the Red Wings to the playoffs.

Now, the uncertainty surrounding Larkin and Edvinsson has complicated that vision. Horcoff must determine whether acquiring established NHL contributors or investing in younger players provides the best opportunity for sustainable success.

There is also an important distinction between preparing for a trade and committing to one. Detroit could be gathering information about young centers simply to understand its options while continuing to pursue resolutions that keep both Larkin and Edvinsson with the organization.

Still, Friedman’s comments suggest rival general managers are beginning to understand exactly what Detroit values. If another team wants one of the Red Wings’ cornerstone players, offering the right young center could become the key to getting Horcoff’s attention.

The Red Wings have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last 10 seasons, and another prolonged rebuild would be difficult for fans to accept. But making a short-term move that leaves the organization worse off for years would be an even bigger mistake.

For now, Detroit’s reported pursuit of young centers provides the clearest indication yet of the type of return Horcoff may be seeking. Whether that ultimately leads to a blockbuster trade involving Larkin or Edvinsson remains to be seen.