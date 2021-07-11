Elliotte Friedman reports Detroit Red Wings expected to pursue Maple Leafs center

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings are expected to pursue Toronto Maple Leafs center, Zach Hyman.

“Don’t know if it still works, but Toronto liked Tyler Bertuzzi this season — moving elsewhere when it became obvious he wasn’t going to be healthy. Barring a major change, Zach Hyman won’t be back with the Maple Leafs, a big loss for them. It’s expected Detroit will be among his pursues, although the Red Wings won’t be the only ones.”

Nation, would you like to see Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman try to add Hyman to the mix?