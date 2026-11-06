Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman was asked on a Nashville radio hit this week whether the Nashville Predators and unsigned Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson have talked, and he did not dodge it.
“Would it shock me if they’ve met? No. Is it legal if they’ve met? Yes. Has anyone told me they’ve met? No. Does Nashville remain very interested in Edvinsson? I believe the answer is yes,” Friedman said in comments relayed by Nick Kieser.
Friedman was answering for a scene that turned heads on Thursday, when Edvinsson was seen skating in full Red Wings gear at Centennial Sportsplex, the Nashville rink the Predators use. A Predators spokesperson called the session a “private ice rental” and said the club would not comment on another team’s players.
Simon Edvinsson has only until Dec. 1 to sign a new deal
The calendar is what gives all of this weight. If Edvinsson wants to play this season, he has to be under contract by Dec. 1 or he is ineligible to play in the NHL for the rest of the year, as TSN’s Darren Dreger laid out last week. Edvinsson is still a restricted free agent, so Detroit has to decide whether to sign him long-term or trade him to a team like Nashville.
Edvinsson’s choice of ice is still the question
If he does not sign by then, and does not get traded and extended somewhere else, it is a failure all around. That is why Friedman’s answer matters. Could Edvinsson be skating in Nashville because he wants to be there rather than Detroit? That part remains to be seen.