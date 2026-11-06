Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman was asked on a Nashville radio hit this week whether the Nashville Predators and unsigned Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson have talked, and he did not dodge it.

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“Would it shock me if they’ve met? No. Is it legal if they’ve met? Yes. Has anyone told me they’ve met? No. Does Nashville remain very interested in Edvinsson? I believe the answer is yes,” Friedman said in comments relayed by Nick Kieser.

Friedman was answering for a scene that turned heads on Thursday, when Edvinsson was seen skating in full Red Wings gear at Centennial Sportsplex, the Nashville rink the Predators use. A Predators spokesperson called the session a “private ice rental” and said the club would not comment on another team’s players.

Simon Edvinsson has only until Dec. 1 to sign a new deal

The calendar is what gives all of this weight. If Edvinsson wants to play this season, he has to be under contract by Dec. 1 or he is ineligible to play in the NHL for the rest of the year, as TSN’s Darren Dreger laid out last week. Edvinsson is still a restricted free agent, so Detroit has to decide whether to sign him long-term or trade him to a team like Nashville.

Edvinsson’s choice of ice is still the question

If he does not sign by then, and does not get traded and extended somewhere else, it is a failure all around. That is why Friedman’s answer matters. Could Edvinsson be skating in Nashville because he wants to be there rather than Detroit? That part remains to be seen.