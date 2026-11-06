fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 7 at MICH · 7:30 PM2-6 · 18thNext gameRed WingsSat, Nov 7 at COL · 9:00 PM7-7-3 · 8th AtlanticNext gameLionsSun, Nov 8 at MIA · 1:00 PM5-2 · 6th NFC NorthNext gamePistonsSun, Nov 8 vs LAL · 6:00 PM6-2 · 2nd CentralNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Nov 14 at ORE · 3:30 PM5-3 · 13th2026 seasonTigers76-86 · 11th AL CentralLatest completed season
Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 7 at MICH · 7:30 PM2-6 · 18th

Elliotte Friedman Weighs In on Edvinsson’s Nashville Skate

Elliotte Friedman on a Sportsnet broadcast set as Nashville's interest in Simon Edvinsson grows
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman was asked on a Nashville radio hit this week whether the Nashville Predators and unsigned Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson have talked, and he did not dodge it.

DSN TVRed Wings · newest firstAll Red Wings video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

“Would it shock me if they’ve met? No. Is it legal if they’ve met? Yes. Has anyone told me they’ve met? No. Does Nashville remain very interested in Edvinsson? I believe the answer is yes,” Friedman said in comments relayed by Nick Kieser.

Friedman was answering for a scene that turned heads on Thursday, when Edvinsson was seen skating in full Red Wings gear at Centennial Sportsplex, the Nashville rink the Predators use. A Predators spokesperson called the session a “private ice rental” and said the club would not comment on another team’s players.

Simon Edvinsson has only until Dec. 1 to sign a new deal

The calendar is what gives all of this weight. If Edvinsson wants to play this season, he has to be under contract by Dec. 1 or he is ineligible to play in the NHL for the rest of the year, as TSN’s Darren Dreger laid out last week. Edvinsson is still a restricted free agent, so Detroit has to decide whether to sign him long-term or trade him to a team like Nashville.

Edvinsson’s choice of ice is still the question

If he does not sign by then, and does not get traded and extended somewhere else, it is a failure all around. That is why Friedman’s answer matters. Could Edvinsson be skating in Nashville because he wants to be there rather than Detroit? That part remains to be seen.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy