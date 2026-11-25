The Detroit Red Wings have already pulled off one franchise-altering trade by sending Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens, but another blockbuster could be on the horizon. Now, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman is raising an intriguing possibility regarding what Detroit could seek in return for defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

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During Monday’s appearance on The FAN Hockey Show, Friedman raised the possibility that the Red Wings could adjust their asking price for Edvinsson following the Larkin trade. The acquisition of highly regarded center prospect Michael Hage could give interim general manager Shawn Horcoff more flexibility in negotiations with interested teams.

Elliotte Friedman Wonders if Red Wings Could Change Asking Price

As previously reported, the Red Wings have been targeting young centers in trade discussions involving Larkin and Edvinsson. However, landing Hage in the Montreal deal could change how Detroit approaches its next major transaction.

According to a November 24 report from Spector’s Hockey, Friedman wondered whether Detroit might adjust its demands now that Larkin has been traded. The Red Wings had been seeking a combination of a roster player and a younger player capable of making a significant impact.

Friedman identified the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins as teams with considerable interest in Edvinsson, while also mentioning the Nashville Predators. While there is no confirmation that Horcoff has changed his demands, Detroit’s acquisition of Hage gives the organization an opportunity to reconsider which assets it prioritizes.

Could Michael Misa Still Be Part of an Edvinsson Trade?

One name that continues to surface in the Edvinsson trade discussions is Sharks center Michael Misa, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. However, getting San Jose to part with the highly regarded young forward could prove challenging.

On Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reported, citing TSN insider Darren Dreger, that the Sharks have not offered Misa to Detroit in exchange for Edvinsson. That does not necessarily eliminate the possibility of Misa eventually being included, but it highlights a potential obstacle in negotiations.

If Horcoff is willing to consider a package built around a different high-end young player, it could open the door to additional trade possibilities. Of course, acquiring Hage should not prevent Detroit from pursuing Misa if the organization believes he represents the best possible return.

The Clock Is Ticking for Simon Edvinsson

With the December 1 contract deadline rapidly approaching, the Red Wings have less than a week to resolve Edvinsson’s situation if he is going to play in the NHL this season. That puts pressure not only on Horcoff but also on interested teams that would need to acquire Edvinsson and sign him to a new contract.

Trading Larkin has already dramatically altered the direction of the franchise, and an Edvinsson deal could have an equally significant impact on Detroit’s future. The question now is whether acquiring Hage has changed what Horcoff wants in return for the 23-year-old defenseman.

Friedman has raised an interesting possibility, and with the deadline looming, we may not have to wait much longer to find out. One thing is certain: Horcoff cannot afford to sacrifice the quality of Detroit’s return simply to get another deal across the finish line.