The Detroit Red Wings have until the afternoon of Dec. 1 to sign Simon Edvinsson or to trade his rights to a club that will sign him. If neither happens, the restricted free agent is ineligible to play the rest of the season under the collective bargaining agreement. Elliotte Friedman does not expect it to get that far.

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Elliotte Friedman Expects the Simon Edvinsson Standoff to End in a Trade

The Sportsnet insider was the guest on the first episode of Irfan Gaffar’s Down to Irf podcast, where he was asked for the latest on the Edvinsson situation.

“The thing with Edvinsson is I think this will sort itself out before December 1st,” Friedman said. “I do think the Edvinsson thing will work itself out and he will get dealt. Whether it’s San Jose, or it’s Nashville, or it’s Boston, or it’s somewhere else among those teams.”

Friedman named the Sharks, Predators and Bruins, and the clip of the exchange was shared by Rinky Report. He stopped short of calling those three a final list, leaving room for “somewhere else among those teams.”

Apr 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) passes in the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Why Edvinsson Is Easier to Move Than Dylan Larkin

Detroit can send Edvinsson anywhere. He has no contract, so he has no say in where his rights go. Dylan Larkin does. Larkin is in the fourth year of an eight-year deal worth $8.7 million a season and holds a no-trade clause, and ESPN reported he has expanded an initial three-team list to 10 acceptable destinations.

Larkin has not played since Oct. 29, when the Red Wings suspended him without pay after interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said the captain’s agent called to say Larkin would not be coming to the rink and no longer wanted to be part of the team. He forfeits roughly $41,000 a day while suspended, but he is still under contract, and that contract is the thing Detroit has to work around.

Edvinsson has no such paperwork to clear. He is coming off a season of nine goals, 16 assists and a plus-12 rating in 72 games, per ESPN, and he is not drawing a paycheck from anyone while this sits.

Nashville Keeps Turning Up in the Edvinsson Story

Of the three teams Friedman named, one already has Edvinsson’s skates on its ice. Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Pucks reported on Nov. 9 that Edvinsson had been training at the Predators’ practice facility for about two weeks, after Nashville forward Filip Forsberg recommended a local skating coach. Edvinsson said knowing Forsberg, a fellow Swede, was one reason he went there.

The Predators have kept their distance from it. A team spokesperson told the Tennessean that the session was a private ice rental and that the club would not comment on another team’s players.

With Friedman putting Nashville in the same breath as San Jose and Boston, those sessions look like more than a Swede doing a favor for a friend.