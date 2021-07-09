Elliotte Friedman suggests Maple Leafs may try to poach Red Wings All-Star

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs could possibly target Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi.
In order for the Maple Leafs to get Bertuzzi, you can expect that Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman would look for a very solid return as he was an All-Star in 2020 and has a bright future in the league.
Stay tuned.
