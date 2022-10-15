Elmer Söderblom says 1st NHL goal was ‘unbelievable’

It certainly was a game that Detroit Red Wings forward Elmer Söderblom will never forget, as not only did he make his National Hockey League debut, but also tallied his first-ever goal by banging home a rebound early in the 3rd period of Friday night’s season opener at Little Caesars Arena against the Montreal Canadiens in what would be a 3-0 shutout win. And even better, his parents happened to be in the stands, having made the trip from back home in Sweden for the milestone moment.

In his postgame media session, Söderblom described the excitement he felt of his goal as well as playing in front of the sold-out crowd in his first real taste of the NHL.

“It’s hard to describe but it was an unbelievable feeling and really fun to play,” Soderblom said. “The crowd and the fans were amazing. I’m just looking forward to playing more games in front of them.” Featured Videos

Elmer Soderblom via MLive

Not only did he find the scoresheet, but Söderblom also demonstrated his abilities with the puck, displaying soft hands with several slick moves that wowed the crowd during his 1st shift.

“I want to play with the puck and be able to protect it, shield it, and do stuff with the puck,” he said. “I want to be a little more physical in the games. Just go to pay attention to all the details.” Elmer Soderblom via MLive

Elmer Söderblom’s 1st NHL game was a success

Head coach Derek Lalonde picked up his 1st victory as Red Wings head coach, and he also had no shortage of praise for Söderblom’s performance.

He handled tonight way better than I even expected,” Lalonde said. “I trusted him in every situation, a lot more responsible with the puck. He didn’t get lost in coverage at times, either through the neutral zone or the D-zone, which he did a little bit in exhibition. He got rewarded with a goal. Really happy with Elmer.” Derek Lalonde via MLive

The Red Wings are right back in action again tonight as they play their first road game, visiting Prudential Center for a matchup against the New Jersey Devils.