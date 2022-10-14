Elmer Söderblom scores Detroit Red Wings’ first goal of 2022-23 season [Video]

Detroit Red Wings rookie Elmer Söderblom played in his first NHL game on Friday night and in the third period of a scoreless game, he scored his first NHL goal.

Featured Videos



Watch as Söderblom fires one in from point-blank range to give the Red Wings a 1-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens.

Congrats, Elmer!

FIRST NHL GAME, FIRST NHL GOAL! ✔️ pic.twitter.com/YMh02spHrK — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 15, 2022

Elmer Soderblom’s roster spot comes with a condition

On Wednesday, Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde spoke to the media and he talked about Elmer Söderblom having to play a significant role to stick with the team.

“I think what we’re fighting through is that if we can’t find significant minutes and roles for Elmer and Joe, then we have to have that balance of what’s going to be best for their development,” he said. “We’re still fighting through that, and that’s gonna take a life of itself.” Via Detroit Free Press

Of course, this makes perfect sense because if Söderblom was only going to play 5-6 minutes per game with the Red Wings, he would be better off developing in Grand Rapids.