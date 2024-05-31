Elmer Söderblom’s Growth: How the Towering Swede Aims to Make An Even Bigger Impact

Söderblom’s Development with the Griffins Signals Promising Future

Elmer Söderblom, a young prospect for the Detroit Red Wings, is gradually making his mark in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Having moved from the expansive ice surfaces of Europe to the more compact rinks in North America, Söderblom is embracing the differences and challenges of North American hockey.

Adapting and Learning: Söderblom’s Season at a Glance

Throughout the 2023-24 AHL season, Söderblom has been focusing on adapting to the smaller ice surfaces and a different playing style than what he’s accustomed to in Europe. He accumulated a total of 29 points, with 13 goals and 16 assists in 61 regular season games, suggesting a positive adjustment and growth in his gameplay.

“I feel way more comfortable,” Söderblom stated. “It’s a learning process to switch from the big surface in Europe … as well as the style of play here. I’m adjusting pretty well, getting better. I’m also learning to play a different type of game. It feels like it’s getting better.”

During his first Calder Cup Playoffs experience, he notched two points across seven games, making a tangible impact with his physical presence. Despite the Griffins’ elimination in the AHL Central Division Final by the Milwaukee Admirals, Söderblom views it as a valuable lesson and a stepping stone in his career.

The towering Swede has already had a taste of NHL play in his short North American career. Called up during the 2022-23 season, he played in 21 games with the Detroit Red Wings, notching eight points with five goals and three assists. He averaged 12:04 in on-ice time in that period, with a zero plus/minus.

Leveraging Size and Skill

Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 248 pounds, Söderblom’s size is unquestionably a significant asset. The forward is eager to refine how he uses his physical advantages to excel on the ice. His aims are clear: to harness his stature along with his skills to become a formidable player that opponents find tough to handle.

“It’s about using my size and the tools I have,” he explained. “I want to play more physical, really using every skill I have. That will help me bring the best out of my game. If I can combine my big frame with my hands and shot, that will be huge for me. I want to be hard to play against.”

As the new season approaches, Söderblom is poised to compete for a more permanent spot on the NHL roster with the Red Wings. His ongoing development in the AHL is a crucial aspect of his journey, emphasizing continuous improvement and adaptation to the demands of higher-level competitions. His progress also underlines the Red Wings’ commitment to developing young players, ensuring they are well-prepared to step up when the opportunity arises.