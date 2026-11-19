The Detroit Tigers signed closer Emilio Pagan to a one-year deal worth $11.5 million, with up to $1 million more available in bonuses tied to games finished, the team announced Tuesday. Detroit’s ninth inning came open when Kenley Jansen was bought out at the end of the season, and the pitcher brought in to fill it says he does not need the job to be his.

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Pagan spoke with Detroit reporters for the first time on a video call Wednesday, and he indicated he is open to any role. He said to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, “I told them I’m here to win. Whichever way that they think is the best way to go about that, that’s great. I do believe that I can close games at a high level. I feel like I now understand who I need to be as a pitcher more than ever. I feel I’m a better pitcher now than I was five, six years ago.”

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) cheers after striking out Tommy White for the final out of the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. The Reds won the second game of the series, 3-2. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit’s Ninth Inning Opened When Kenley Jansen Was Bought Out

Jansen struggled early in the closer’s role last season and was bought out at season’s end, which left the Tigers without a set ninth-inning arm heading into 2027. Pagan is the pitcher Detroit brought in to replace him, and he is not asking manager AJ Hinch to write the job down in ink.

Emilio Pagan Has 57 Saves Over His Last Two Seasons

Pagan closed for the Cincinnati Reds in each of the last two seasons. In 2026 he pitched in 45 games and had a 5-1 record with a 3.38 ERA. In 42.2 innings pitched, he gave up 33 hits and 16 runs. Pagan also walked 11 batters and struck out 45 batters, along with a 1.03 WHIP. He converted 25 saves on 28 attempts.

During the 2025 season with the Reds, he recorded 32 saves on 38 attempts with a 2.88 ERA. That is 57 saves across the two years, and only seven other pitchers have more over that span.

Pagan also said to Stavenhagen, “I try to help players understand that, yes, we are playing a kid’s game, and there’s a lot of outside noise that demands excellence out of us. But it’s really just unneeded pressure. The pressure comes from wanting to succeed for yourself, for your family, for your teammates, for the fans and for the organization. Anything we can do as teammates to lighten the load on guys mentally, to free guys up to go out and just be the best version of themselves, that ultimately leads to the best team success.”

Pagan on the Home Runs and His Approach

He has been known as a pitcher who gives up a ton of fly balls and because of that, some of those pitches have a chance to go out of the yard. Pagan also said, “I guess, on paper, I should be more excited about that. But I really try not to worry about that, to be honest. For years, people brought up the home runs. Being a flyball pitcher in this day and age, naturally some balls are going to leave the yard. I felt like as soon as I stopped trying to avoid the home run, my success got more consistent. For me, it’s really just getting into plus counts as quick as I can. That starts with throwing a strike.”

Emilio Pagan Leaves the Role Up to the Tigers

Pagan knows that he can pitch in any role for this baseball team whether it is the ninth inning or elsewhere. He said, “I know I can throw in the ninth. I also know I can do other things. I’ve done it before. As long as we’re winning games, and we’re battling for the division and in the playoffs, that’s all that matters to me.”

He should be the ninth-inning closer in 2027, replacing Jansen. If not, then Pagan will be happy to do whatever is asked of him.