Eminem and Paul Rosenberg Team Up With Lions for Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Thanksgiving in Detroit is always a big deal, but this year, it just got massive. On Thursday, the Detroit Lions announced a new multi-year partnership with Eminem and Paul Rosenberg, who will serve as executive producers of the team’s Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon.

The deal runs through 2027, meaning the Motor City’s biggest musical icon will now have a hand in shaping one of the NFL’s most iconic holiday traditions.

A Detroit Collaboration Years in the Making

It’s no secret that Eminem has always been a proud Detroiter, from wearing Lions gear on stage to dropping Ford Field references in his lyrics. Now, he and Rosenberg, his longtime manager and Shady Records president, are taking that love for the city and channeling it into the Lions’ annual Thanksgiving Classic presented by Ford.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Marshall and Paul, who are two of the most accomplished and respected names in the music industry, not to mention longtime Lions fans,” said Lions President & CEO Rod Wood. “Their reputation in the business will attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar.”

For a franchise already in the national spotlight thanks to Dan Campbell, Jared Goff, and the team’s winning ways, this partnership only adds to Detroit’s momentum — both on and off the field.

“An Honor to Be Part of the Greatest Tradition in Detroit Sports”

Eminem and Rosenberg’s involvement won’t just be symbolic. The two will consult on talent selection, halftime production, and creative direction, bringing their world-class experience to one of football’s oldest traditions.

“It’s an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports,” said Rosenberg. “We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country.”

In short, expect the Lions’ halftime show to have more Detroit flavor than ever — and with Eminem calling the shots, fans can probably bet on at least one surprise cameo in the future.

Production Powerhouse Behind the Scenes

The Lions also confirmed that Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) has been tapped to produce the annual halftime performance. JCE is no stranger to big stages — their credits include the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the GRAMMYs, and the BET Awards.

With that kind of lineup behind the scenes, and Slim Shady in the executive chair, it’s safe to say Ford Field’s Thanksgiving atmosphere is about to level up in a big way.

The Bottom Line

The Lions’ Thanksgiving game has always been about pride, tradition, and Detroit’s blue-collar spirit. Now, thanks to Eminem and Paul Rosenberg, that tradition will have an even stronger local heartbeat.

It’s another win for Detroit, on the field, in the culture, and for the fans who make Thanksgiving at Ford Field something truly special every year.