Eminem Honors Aidan Hutchinson During Concert Performance [Video]

Detroit rap legend Eminem recently showed his support for Detroit Lions star defender Aidan Hutchinson, who is currently recovering from a serious leg injury. During a concert performance, Eminem took the stage wearing Hutchinson's iconic #97 jersey, paying tribute to the hometown hero.

As you can see in the video below, the moment has fans buzzing as Eminem, a lifelong Detroit supporter, gave a powerful shout-out to Hutchinson in front of a packed crowd. Hutchinson, who is currently sidelined after suffering a regular season-ending injury, continues to receive love and support from all over, with Eminem's gesture adding to the growing list of tributes.

Eminem wearing an Aidan Hutchinson jersey at his recent concert performance 🥹#OnePride pic.twitter.com/kHha5zMR0r — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) October 20, 2024

It's always great to see Detroit icons like Eminem supporting local sports stars, and this tribute to Hutchinson is another example of the bond between Detroit's music and sports culture!