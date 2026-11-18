A banner of Detroit Red Wings center Emmitt Finnie now hangs outside Little Caesars Arena, on the stretch of wall that belonged to former captain Dylan Larkin. Ansar Khan of MLive posted a photo on Wednesday showing the Finnie banner next to the one of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, hours before the Boston Bruins visit Detroit.

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The Dylan Larkin banner that was hanging outside of @LCArena_Detroit and removed when he left #RedWings on Oct. 29 has been replaced by an Emmitt Finnie banner. pic.twitter.com/WKp8JfD4bx — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) November 18, 2026

Larkin’s Banner Came Down Two Weeks Ago

Larkin’s banner was already gone by Nov. 5, and DSN covered the removal at the time. It was one piece of a broader scrubbing of the former captain from the building. Detroit Hockey Now’s Bob Duff wrote on Nov. 9 that “the giant Larkin banner that held the first place of honor outside the rink as you walked toward the facility from Woodward Ave. is gone,” that Larkin merchandise had come out of the team store, and that Larkin “quit on the Red Wings last month and was suspended by the team.”

Nov 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Emmitt Finnie (58) and St. Louis Blues left wing Dylan Holloway (81) battle for the puck during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Emmitt Finnie Is Having a Strong Second Season

Finnie has seven goals and four assists with a plus-9 rating in 21 games this season, per ESPN. The 21-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for Detroit in his second NHL season, and a banner going up where the captain’s used to be says plenty about how the organization sees its next core.

Bruins Visit Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday Night

Puck drop against Boston is 7:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena, on TNT, per ESPN. Detroit goes in at 8-10-3, still waiting on a resolution to the Larkin standoff.