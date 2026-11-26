Emmitt Finnie gave the Detroit Red Wings exactly the kind of jolt they desperately needed on Wednesday night. And in the process, he joined a very short list in franchise history.

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Finnie scored twice in the opening 4:05 and added an assist as the Red Wings rolled to a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena. According to the official NHL game recap, Finnie became the first Red Wings player to score twice in the opening five minutes of a game since Brett Hull did it in the first 3:56 against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 26, 2002.

That is not just a fun stat. It is a reminder that Finnie is becoming more than a promising young forward for Detroit, and as we noted earlier this season when he was making a strong case for a bigger role, his importance to this team continues to grow.

Nov 18, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Emmitt Finnie (58) skates with the puck in the second period against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Emmitt Finnie Gives Red Wings the Perfect Start

Detroit could not have scripted a much better beginning. Just 1:16 into the first period, Finnie tipped a Viktor Arvidsson shot past Vancouver goaltender Leevi Merilainen to put the Red Wings in front 1-0.

Less than three minutes later, Finnie struck again. This time, he beat a defender to a rebound in the slot and snapped a shot in off the post, giving Detroit a 2-0 lead just 4:05 into the game and sending the crowd into an early frenzy.

From there, the Red Wings never looked back. Lucas Raymond added a power-play goal late in the first period, J.T. Compher pushed the lead to 4-0 in the second, and Arvidsson capped the scoring in the third as Detroit improved to 9-12-3, while Vancouver dropped to 6-20-1.

According to the official game summary, Finnie’s two goals were his ninth and 10th of the season. That kind of production is turning what once looked like a nice early-season surprise into something much more meaningful for the Red Wings.

Todd McLellan’s Offensive Emphasis Pays Off

After the game, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan made it clear that Detroit’s quick start was not entirely accidental. As he explained afterward, “Our last three practices were all offensive-based, and we tried to put some of that into practice tonight.”

That approach showed up almost immediately. Detroit attacked early, played with confidence, and forced Vancouver onto its heels before the Canucks had much of a chance to settle in.

Arvidsson noticed it too. He said after the win, “I thought we had a great start with everyone on their toes. They were backing off a little, trying to figure out what to do, and that gave us a big advantage.”

Sometimes hockey analysis really can be that simple. Score twice before the other team is fully comfortable, and suddenly the entire night feels a lot easier.

Why This Matters for Detroit

The win mattered on its own, especially for a team that had dropped seven of its previous eight games. But Finnie’s emergence may be the more important long-term takeaway for a Red Wings club still trying to find consistency and a reliable offensive identity.

Detroit is also navigating a transitional stretch after the Dylan Larkin trade, and Wednesday night marked the debut of Kirby Dach, who finished plus-1 in 14:20 of ice time. Before puck drop, the organization also honored Martha Firestone Ford in a classy pregame moment, giving the evening a little extra emotional weight.

As for Finnie, this performance was more than a hot start. It was a statement.

He admitted after the game, “I might have scored two goals that quickly at some point in my career, maybe in the early, early days, but I don’t remember it. It happened so fast that I didn’t even have time to think about getting a third.”

That is probably the right way to look at it. Finnie did not spend time thinking about history in the moment, but Red Wings fans certainly can now.

If he keeps producing like this, Wednesday night may be remembered as more than just a fun historical note. It may end up being one of the clearest signs yet that Detroit has found an important piece of its future.