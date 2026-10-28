The Detroit Red Wings may have found something special in Emmitt Finnie, and the 21-year-old forward is making it increasingly difficult for head coach Todd McLellan to take him off the ice.

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Finnie continued his impressive start to the 2026-27 season Monday night, scoring his fifth goal in Detroit’s thrilling 4-3 shootout victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

The goal was another example of Finnie’s growing confidence, but his overall development might be an even bigger story for a Red Wings team searching for dependable young talent.

Through 12 games, Finnie has recorded five goals and three assists for eight points. More importantly, he is beginning to look like a legitimate option in Detroit’s top six.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Emmitt Finnie (58) against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Emmitt Finnie Is Earning Todd McLellan’s Trust

Finnie came through when Detroit needed him against Edmonton.

Just 30 seconds after the Oilers grabbed a 2-1 lead early in the third period, Finnie buried a pass from Viktor Arvidsson to tie the game.

It wasn’t a highlight-reel goal, but it demonstrated something every successful NHL forward needs: the ability to find open space and finish when an opportunity presents itself.

Finnie also played 20:34 against Edmonton, his second-highest ice-time total of the season. That included 2:38 on the power play and 1:35 while shorthanded.

For perspective, Finnie averaged just 15:30 per game during his rookie season in 2025-26, when he finished with 13 goals and 30 points in 82 games.

That increased responsibility tells an important story.

McLellan isn’t simply giving Finnie occasional opportunities anymore. He’s trusting him in situations that can determine the outcome of games.

Red Wings May Have Found an Important Piece of Their Future

Finnie began the season on the wing before injuries forced Detroit to experiment with him at center.

As we previously reported, Finnie’s successful transition created an interesting situation involving Marco Kasper and the Red Wings’ long-term center depth.

That development becomes even more intriguing when considering Detroit’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the middle of its lineup.

Finnie has shown he can contribute offensively, handle defensive responsibilities, and play meaningful minutes against difficult competition.

His five goals through 12 games have also put him on pace to surpass last season’s production, although maintaining his early 20.8 percent shooting percentage will be challenging.

And while Detroit has already experimented with several different line combinations, Finnie has continued finding ways to contribute.

What Comes Next for Emmitt Finnie’s Role

The next question isn’t necessarily whether he deserves more ice time. His recent workload suggests McLellan has already answered that.

Instead, it’s whether Finnie can establish himself as a permanent top-six center once Detroit’s injured forwards return.

For a Red Wings organization trying to build a sustainable winner, that would be a significant development.

And if Finnie continues producing at his current rate, keeping him in a prominent role could become one of McLellan’s easiest decisions.