The Detroit Red Wings have spent this season shopping for a young center. That is the price interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has attached to Dylan Larkin, and it is reportedly what Detroit wants back for Simon Edvinsson as well, with the Sharks having made a serious offer for the defenseman, per Elliotte Friedman. So here is the awkward question for Horcoff: what if the center he is hunting for is already in the building? Emmitt Finnie has spent the last month arguing exactly that.

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Nov 18, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Emmitt Finnie (58) skates with the puck in the second period against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

How Emmitt Finnie Ended Up Centering the Top Line

Finnie did not win the job in camp. He spent most of his rookie season on the wing, and it took an early injury to Marco Kasper to open a spot down the middle, at which point head coach Todd McLellan moved him back to the position he played in junior, as The Hockey Writers detailed. The top-line minutes came open on Oct. 29, when the Red Wings suspended Larkin without pay after the captain informed the team he no longer wanted to play in Detroit. Finnie got the first look in his place, skating between Alex DeBrincat and Viktor Arvidsson.

He has made it look reasonable. Finnie is 21, a seventh-round pick who went 201st overall in 2023, and through 22 games of his second NHL season he has seven goals, four assists and a plus-7 rating. That is not star production. It is also more than Detroit had any right to expect from a player who was not supposed to be a top-line center this season, or next one either.

What Emmitt Finnie Changes About Detroit’s Larkin Ask

This is the part that actually matters to Horcoff’s phone calls. If Detroit already has a young center who can survive top-line matchups, it no longer needs a center coming back in every acceptable package. It can instead ask for the best young player a trade partner is willing to move, whether that player is a center, a winger or a defenseman. That is a meaningfully wider market than the one the Red Wings have been fishing in since the summer.

It also buys time, which is the one thing Detroit has been short of. Larkin is not playing and is not being paid, and Edvinsson’s situation has a clock of its own. The longer Finnie holds the middle of the top line, the less reason Horcoff has to accept a return he does not love.

The Caveat: Finnie Has Not Scored a Point Since Nov. 2

Honesty about the timeline matters here. Finnie’s seven goals and 11 points all arrived in his first 15 games. He has gone the last seven without a point, dating back to a goal against the Florida Panthers on Nov. 2, and his plus/minus has slipped from plus-10 to plus-7 over that stretch. Kasper, meanwhile, returned to the lineup on Nov. 10 and has played four straight.

None of that means the experiment failed. A 21-year-old playing a new position is going to have cold weeks, and opponents adjust. But a seven-game drought is a reminder that Finnie is a case Detroit can make, not a case Detroit has closed.

Adam Levac Is the Next Center Prospect in the Pipeline

Further down the system there is another one. Adam Levac, an 18-year-old the Red Wings took in the fourth round, 108th overall, in the 2026 draft, has 10 goals and 14 assists in 19 games for the Peterborough Petes and was named the OHL’s Cogeco Player of the Week on Nov. 16 after an eight-point weekend. He is in his third OHL season, and at that rate he will clear the 16 goals and 28 assists he put up in 60 games last year without much trouble.

Levac is still a long way off. He has not signed an entry-level contract and Detroit holds his rights until 2030, so there is no rush on either side. He is a reason to feel better about the pipeline, not an answer to anything this season. Finnie is the one who changes what Detroit can ask for right now.