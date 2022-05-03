Emoni Bates announces 6 potential transfer destinations

It was not too long ago that Emoni Bates was considered to be the best prep hoops player in the nation and it was just a matter of time before he would be the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Well, that was then and this is now and Bates, who started off his college career at Memphis, has decided to transfer for his sophomore season.

On Monday, Bates took to Instagram to reveal the six destinations he is considering and both Michigan and Eastern Michigan made the cut.

Here are the finalists:

Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Seton Hall, Arkansas, DePaul, and Louisville.

Nation, where do you think Bates will end up?