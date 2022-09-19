Emoni Bates arrested, facing two felony gun charges

According to reports, Eastern Michigan basketball star Emoni Bates is facing two felony gun charges after he was pulled over on Sunday night in Superior Township.
According to a report from WXYZ Detroit, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in Superior Township pulled Bates over after he failed to stop at an intersection.
From WXWZ Detroit:
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said a firearm was discovered and Bates was taken into custody.
Court records show he is charged with two felonies – one for carrying a concealed weapons and one for altering ID marks on a weapon.
Stay tuned.
