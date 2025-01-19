fb
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Detroit Lions

Emotional Dan Campbell Gives Initial Thoughts On Detroit Lions Devastating Loss to Commanders

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
After the Detroit Lions’ shocking 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round, head coach Dan Campbell spoke emotionally about the team’s performance. Despite entering the playoffs as the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the Lions were outplayed in all phases of the game, leading to their early exit.

Dan Campbell

In his postgame comments, Campbell took full responsibility for the loss, acknowledging that the Commanders earned the victory. “They earned that win and we didn’t,” Campbell said, reflecting on his team’s lackluster performance.

“We just didn’t play good enough,” he continued. “We just didn’t play great, man. At the end of the day, I didn’t have them ready.”

The Lions’ defense, which had been a strength throughout the season, struggled to contain rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who picked apart Detroit’s secondary. Meanwhile, Jared Goff had one of his worst games of the year, throwing multiple interceptions and failing to spark the offense.

Campbell's frustration was clear as he addressed the team’s shortcomings. “At the end of the day, I didn’t have them ready,” he said, emphasizing that the loss falls on his shoulders. “It's my fault, it's my fault,” he added when asked about the 12 men on the field penalty.

While it was a difficult moment for Campbell and the Lions, the team will now have to reflect on the season and use the experience to build toward a stronger 2025 campaign. Despite the disappointing end, Campbell remains committed to improving the team and ensuring they are ready for the challenges ahead.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Pending Free Agents in 2025
Next article
Dan Campbell Gives Heartbreaking Amik Robertson Injury Update
