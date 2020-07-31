Emotional Mike Sullivan bids farewell to 97.1 The Ticket

Longtime producer for “The Mike Valenti Show” on 97.1 The Ticket Mike Sullivan announced earlier in the month that he’d be leaving the station to focus on a new business venture with the next chapter of his life.
And as today was his final day as a member of The Ticket staff, Sullivan got a bit emotional as he talked about his time at the station, from coming aboard as a 19 year-old intern, to the multiple trips to Vegas, to becoming show producer, and everything in between.
Prior to today’s show, he also posted this message on his Instagram account:
And he definitely wasn’t the only one getting emotional:
Best of luck to Sully in the future!