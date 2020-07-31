41.2 F
Emotional Mike Sullivan bids farewell to 97.1 The Ticket

Hitting us right in the feels!

General Topic
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Longtime producer for “The Mike Valenti Show” on 97.1 The Ticket Mike Sullivan announced earlier in the month that he’d be leaving the station to focus on a new business venture with the next chapter of his life.

And as today was his final day as a member of The Ticket staff, Sullivan got a bit emotional as he talked about his time at the station, from coming aboard as a 19 year-old intern, to the multiple trips to Vegas, to becoming show producer, and everything in between.

Prior to today’s show, he also posted this message on his Instagram account:

And he definitely wasn’t the only one getting emotional:







Best of luck to Sully in the future!

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

