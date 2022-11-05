Emotional Steve Yzerman gives message to Red Wings fans during 1998 Stanley Cup Anniversary celebration

On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings hosted the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena. Prior to the game, the Red Wings honored their 1998 team that won the Stanley Cup, and general manager Steve Yzerman was one of the former players who addressed the fans. During Yzerman’s speech, he spoke about his memories from that season, about Vladimir Konstantinov, and about the three members of the Russian Five (Slava Kozlov, Slava Fetisov, and Sergei Fedorov) who were unable to make the trip. Yzerman also took a moment to give a message to the Red Wings fans in attendance and those watching on television.

What message did Steve Yzerman have for Red Wings fans?

Here is what Steve Yzerman had to say to the fans during Saturday’s celebration.

"Detroit is known as Hockeytown. But it's not just here in the city of Detroit and suburbs, it's the state of Michigan, and frankly, it's all over the NHL when we go on the road. Incredible support that we are shown by our fan base. It really is impactful to our players. You are as much a part of this as every single one of us. We appreciate your support and we love the demands, we love the expectations, and all we can ask is, keep it up."

Via Helene St. James – Detroit Free Press

The Red Wings are certainly on the right track with Yzerman as their general manager and the hope is that someday in the not-too-distant future, the Red Wings will win another Stanley Cup.