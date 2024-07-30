Emotional Taylor Decker Talks About Contract Extension: ‘It Just Feels Special’

Taylor Decker reflects on his new deal and long-standing loyalty to the Lions

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Taylor Decker expressed his excitement and gratitude after securing a new three-year contract extension, underscoring the team’s commitment to its core players. Decker, a veteran left tackle, emphasized the significance of team culture and loyalty during a media session following the Lions’ first padded practice of training camp.

Reflecting on Career Longevity

Holding his 21-month-old daughter, Decker reflected on the rarity of spending an entire career with one franchise. “It’s not lost on me that a lot of guys don’t get to spend their whole career with one team,” said Decker as quoted by SI. “I’m very fortunate. There’s a lot that went into it—sacrifices from myself and from those around me. It just feels special to be able to stay here.”

Commitment to Core Players

The Lions have recently rewarded multiple key players with significant contract extensions, a departure from past practices. Notably, Decker, Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, and Amon-Ra St. Brown received extensions, reflecting a new culture of recognition and reward within the organization. Decker highlighted the cohesive and genuine environment under head coach Dan Campbell’s leadership. “First and foremost, those three guys are absolutely deserving of every penny they got. It’s incredible… I think it speaks to a good culture that’s been built, and it’s not built on sand. It’s genuine.”

Taylor Decker on Overcoming Challenges

Taylor Decker, who was drafted 16th overall by Detroit in 2016, acknowledged the challenging process leading to his extension, which involved over 18 months of discussions. Despite undergoing two surgeries and the team drafting Giovanni Manu, Decker remained optimistic and committed. “For me, it was never going to be hold out of training camp… I’m going to show up and I’m going to play because that’s what I do.”

Looking Forward

The extension solidifies Taylor Decker’s hopes of continuing his career in Detroit, where he has witnessed the team’s growth and is eager to contribute to its future success. “This will be nine years I’ve been here now… It seems like we’re on an upswing and I’m gonna get to see it through. I couldn’t be happier about that.”

Decker’s new contract extension not only secures his future with the Lions but also highlights the team’s commitment to fostering a stable and supportive environment for its players.