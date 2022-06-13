With the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

In order to get the No. 12 overall pick, the Lions needed to trade up 20 spots in the first round and that is exactly what they did as they eventually pulled off a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Emotional video shows moment Detroit Lions traded for Jameson Williams

Now the Lions have released a video from draft day, which includes the moments leading up to and the exact moment when they knew they were about to land Jameson Williams.

As you can see in the video below, the Lions were only willing to make the trade if Williams was still available at No. 12.

When the New Orleans Saints traded up to No. 11, some thought they could take Williams but Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell seemed pretty confident that they would pass on him.

But when the pick was in and the Lions’ War Room realized the Saints took Chris Olave out of Ohio State, they knew Jameson Williams was all theirs.

Awesome clip of when the Lions traded up for Williams here #OnePride pic.twitter.com/9OqRX70ukR — Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) June 13, 2022

As it stands, Jameson Williams likely will not be ready for training camp and chances are high that he will miss regular-season games.

That being said, when he does get healthy, you can bet he will be a major weapon for the Lions.

