Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Suffers Injury During Lions Preseason Loss to Bengals

The last thing the Detroit Lions needed Thursday night was another injury in the secondary.

Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened.

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. left Detroit’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter after suffering an injury while attempting a tackle. He did not return to the game, and the severity of the injury was not immediately known.

UPDATE: Following the game, Dan Campbell said Rakestraw’s injury is “not major” and that it appears to be a contusion.

Ennis Rakestraw is hurt again.



You absolutely hate to see this. pic.twitter.com/6zTq9qLAw9 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) August 13, 2026

For a player who has already had his first two NFL seasons interrupted by injuries, the sight of Rakestraw leaving early was particularly concerning.

Another Injury Scare for Rakestraw

Detroit selected Rakestraw in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the former Missouri standout has barely had an opportunity to establish himself in the NFL.

He played only eight games as a rookie and logged just 46 defensive snaps. His entire 2025 season was then wiped out by a shoulder injury, leaving him with only six career tackles entering 2026.

This summer was supposed to be his chance to finally get back on track.

Instead, Thursday ended prematurely.

That is especially frustrating because Rakestraw badly needed preseason snaps. He entered the opener trying to regain ground in a cornerback competition that has become increasingly crowded, with Nick Whiteside emerging as one of Detroit’s biggest training camp risers.

Lions Cannot Afford More Cornerback Injuries

Detroit’s outside cornerback picture already looks much different than it did a year ago.

The Lions released Terrion Arnold earlier this offseason, and Arnold agreed to sign with Seattle on Thursday. Detroit now projects D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin as its primary outside corners, with Rakestraw, Whiteside and several others competing behind them.

That makes Rakestraw’s health important even if he does not open the season as a starter.

Depth disappears quickly in the NFL.

One injury to Reed or Ya-Sin could suddenly push the next cornerback into a major role.

Detroit was hoping Rakestraw could become one of those dependable options.

Rakestraw Was Already Fighting for Position

Rakestraw’s training camp had been uneven before Thursday.

He received first-team opportunities during the offseason, but Whiteside’s emergence and some inconsistent practice performances had pushed Rakestraw into a genuine fight for snaps.

That made the preseason particularly important.

Rakestraw needed live game repetitions after essentially losing an entire season of development.

Now the Lions have to hope this latest injury does not cost him even more.

Bottom Line

There is no reason to speculate about the seriousness of Ennis Rakestraw’s injury until the Lions provide more information.

Still, the timing could hardly be worse.

Rakestraw entered the preseason needing healthy snaps to reestablish himself in Detroit’s secondary after injuries derailed his first two seasons. Instead, his first game of 2026 ended in the second quarter after another injury.

For Rakestraw, the hope is that this proves to be nothing more than a brief scare.

For the Lions, it is another reminder that their cornerback depth may be thinner than they would like.