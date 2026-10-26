The Detroit Lions celebrated a thrilling 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but the win came with another injury concern in their secondary. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was forced to leave the game with an ankle injury and did not return.

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The setback comes at a particularly frustrating time for Rakestraw, who has been earning more opportunities after an injury-plagued start to his NFL career. With another important NFC North matchup approaching, Detroit will be hoping its young defensive back avoided a significant injury.

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) warms up ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Leaves Packers Game With Ankle Injury

According to the Lions’ official Week 7 recap, Rakestraw exited during the second half with an ankle injury and was unable to return. The Lions have not announced the severity of the injury or established a timetable for his return.

Rakestraw’s departure forced Detroit to adjust its defensive rotation against Green Bay’s talented receiving corps. Veteran cornerback Khalil Dorsey helped fill the void, contributing to a secondary that limited the Packers’ explosive passing plays.

As we previously reported when Dan Campbell announced plans to give Rakestraw additional opportunities, the former second-round pick had begun earning the coaching staff’s confidence. His performance against the New York Jets was particularly encouraging, as he was thrown at four times and allowed one reception for six yards while defending one pass.

That progress made Sunday’s injury especially disappointing for a player who has been working to establish himself as a dependable part of Detroit’s defense.

Lions Could Face Another Secondary Challenge

Injuries have become a recurring obstacle for Rakestraw since Detroit selected him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He played just eight games as a rookie in 2024 and missed all of last season after suffering a shoulder injury in training camp that required surgery.

As we previously reported during training camp, Rakestraw had already dealt with another injury scare this summer before returning to practice. Staying healthy has been one of the biggest challenges preventing him from establishing a consistent role.

Detroit’s secondary still delivered an impressive performance despite losing Rakestraw during Sunday’s game. Dorsey was thrown at four times, two of them on deep go routes, and allowed just one catch for five yards, per Pro Football Focus numbers cited in Detroit’s Week 7 observations, while helping contain Green Bay’s dangerous receivers.

The Lions also benefited from the return of Brian Branch, who recorded a fourth-quarter interception in his first game back from a torn Achilles. His presence gives defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard additional flexibility as Detroit prepares for its next divisional opponent.

Detroit Lions Await Word on the Ennis Rakestraw Injury

Detroit improved to 4-2 with Sunday’s victory and will host the undefeated Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on Nov. 1. The Lions will need another strong defensive performance against a Minnesota team entering the matchup at 6-0.

For now, Rakestraw’s availability remains uncertain as the Lions prepare for their next game. His status on Detroit’s upcoming injury reports should provide a clearer indication of whether the ankle injury could affect his playing time.

The Lions have reason to celebrate after beating Green Bay, but Rakestraw’s injury is an unwelcome development for a secondary that has finally started building momentum. Detroit will be hoping its promising young cornerback can return without another extended absence.