Dan Campbell Gives Unfortunate Update on Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Here we go again, and unfortunately, it’s not the update anyone in Detroit wanted.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., the second-year cornerback the Detroit Lions were hoping would take a big step forward in 2025, is once again heading to the sidelines. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed Monday that Rakestraw suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s practice and will be out “for a while.”

“It’s a shoulder,” Campbell said prior to Monday’s practice. “I think it’s going to be a while. At best, I think it’s going to be a while.”

Tests are still ongoing, and there’s no official timeline for his return, but Campbell’s tone left little room for optimism.

“I hate it for the kid. It’s not his fault, just one of those tough deals,” Campbell added. “All you can do is try to get it better, rehab, come back stronger, and move on.”

Injuries Continue to Derail Rakestraw’s Early Career

Rakestraw’s injury history is beginning to mount, and it’s frustrating for both the team and the player. After being drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he’s barely been able to stay on the field:

2024 preseason: Limited to just one game due to an ankle injury

Limited to just one game due to an ankle injury 2024 regular season: Played in only eight games before a hamstring issue landed him on injured reserve in November

Played in only eight games before a hamstring issue landed him on injured reserve in November 2025 training camp: Started camp with a chest injury, and now this new shoulder issue will keep him out for an extended period

Bottom Line

Despite his limited availability, the Lions have remained high on Rakestraw’s potential. His physicality and instincts made him a standout at Missouri, and the front office believed he could grow into a starting-caliber corner in Detroit’s evolving secondary.

Now? He’ll be in a rehab jersey instead of competing for playing time.