Ennis Rakestraw Gets Honest About His Lions Future

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has spent far too much of his NFL career answering questions about injuries.

The Detroit Lions cornerback had to do it again after leaving the preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals with an arm injury. This time, the news was favorable. Testing revealed a contusion rather than structural damage, allowing Rakestraw to return for Detroit’s next practice.

“It feels good to be back,” Rakestraw said. “It was just a contusion, so I’m good. I’m out here at the next practice putting hands on people. It’s just part of the game. I just have to stay healthy.”

That final sentence carries extra weight for a player whose first two NFL seasons were largely defined by the time he could not spend on the field.

Tests Bring Rakestraw Relief

Rakestraw suffered the injury while attempting a low tackle against Cincinnati. Teammate Devin White arrived to help finish the play, and the resulting collision sent Rakestraw out of the game.

The scene was concerning because of his history. Rakestraw missed most of his rookie season with ankle and hamstring trouble before a shoulder injury and subsequent surgery ended his entire 2025 campaign.

This scare ended differently.

“I already kind of knew it was a contusion, but they have to go through the tests regardless to see what it is,” Rakestraw said. “The tests came back negative, so it was a good sense of relief. I prayed. I never thought I wasn’t going to play again. I felt like it was a contusion, so I’m just happy I was right.”

Rakestraw’s confidence in his initial diagnosis did not remove the tension surrounding the examination. Any time a player with his medical history leaves a game, the concern stretches beyond one preseason night.

The initial injury update provided the Lions with the best realistic outcome. There was no structural damage, and Rakestraw did not face another lengthy rehabilitation process.

He was back on the field at the next practice, taking his regular repetitions as Detroit’s secondary continued preparing for the second preseason game.

Rakestraw Refuses to Change His Style

Some defensive backs might become cautious after repeated injuries. Rakestraw does not sound interested in protecting himself at the expense of making a play.

“It was a big back,” Rakestraw said. “You have to bring him down somehow. That’s just the nature of the game. It’s part of the business. If I didn’t make the tackle, he probably would have scored. Sometimes you have to throw your body in there. That’s what I signed up for.”

That mentality is precisely what attracted Detroit to Rakestraw in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He arrived from Missouri with a reputation as a physical cornerback who embraced contact. His willingness to tackle and challenge receivers at the line fit the identity Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes wanted throughout the roster.

Detroit cannot ask him to become passive now. Cornerbacks must be willing to tackle, particularly in a defense that demands aggression on the perimeter.

Rakestraw still needs to protect himself when possible. There are smarter ways to finish certain plays, and availability has become the biggest obstacle separating him from a dependable role. Yet there are moments when technique and self-preservation give way to necessity.

Rakestraw believed the Cincinnati play was one of them. If he does not throw his body into the tackle, the runner may score.

He accepted the collision because that is the job.

The Bigger Battle Is Staying on the Field

Rakestraw’s talent has never been the central concern. His availability has.

Detroit selected him in the second round with the belief that he could develop into a physical starting cornerback. Instead, injuries limited him to eight games as a rookie before the shoulder injury cost him all of 2025.

Rakestraw declared himself healthy before the 2026 offseason program, delivering a blunt social-media response when questions about his recovery continued. Detroit Sports Nation covered his declaration that he had been fully healthy since December.

The goal was to make 2026 a clean restart.

Thursday’s injury briefly threatened that plan, especially after Rakestraw’s previous training-camp setback led to surgery and a lost season. Negative tests allowed him to avoid another nightmare scenario.

Now he has to turn that relief into progress.

Rakestraw Admits His Performance Was Uneven

The injury was not Rakestraw’s only concern against Cincinnati.

He experienced difficult moments before leaving the game, allowing multiple completions while trying to find his rhythm after such a long absence. He did not hide from that part of his performance.

“There’s another preseason game coming up,” Rakestraw said. “I just have to keep doing what I’m doing out here, stack days and get better. I had some up-and-down moments. Now I’m just trying to stay here.”

That is an honest evaluation.

Rakestraw needs game repetitions more than most players on Detroit’s roster. He played only eight regular-season games as a rookie and none during his second season. Practices can sharpen his technique, but they cannot fully reproduce the speed, spacing and consequences of live NFL action.

The preseason gives him a chance to rebuild those instincts.

Every coverage snap matters. Every tackle matters. Every healthy day matters even more.

Detroit Needs Rakestraw to Establish a Role

D.J. Reed’s return from a groin injury gives Detroit its top veteran cornerback, but questions remain behind him. Rakestraw has an opportunity to earn meaningful work if he proves he can be trusted in coverage and remain available.

He does not need to become a star overnight. He needs to stack practices, clean up the uneven moments and finish the preseason healthy.

Can he do it? That question has followed Rakestraw since Detroit drafted him.

The encouraging part is that Thursday’s scare did not become another extended absence. He was examined, cleared and back at work immediately.

For a player who has endured two years of injury frustration, that qualifies as meaningful progress.

Bottom Line

Ennis Rakestraw knows his reputation has become tied to injuries. He also knows the only way to change it is by staying on the field and producing.

His arm contusion will not prevent him from continuing that pursuit. The tests were negative, the relief was real and Rakestraw returned to practice without backing away from the physical style that defines him.

He still has coverage mistakes to correct and a roster role to secure. At least he will get the opportunity to do it on the field.

After everything Rakestraw has endured, that opportunity means plenty.