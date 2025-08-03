Ennis Rakestraw Injured Again at Lions Training Camp

For the second time this offseason, Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is dealing with an injury. After missing a portion of his rookie season in 2024 due to a core muscle issue, the former second-round pick is now facing another setback in the 2025 preseason.

Rakestraw’s Injury Woes Continue

According to reports, Rakestraw went down awkwardly during Saturday’s practice session and had to leave the field. He is reportedly being evaluated for a shoulder injury. This latest injury comes just weeks after he worked his way back from offseason recovery and was looking to solidify a rotational role in Detroit’s secondary.

With his development already hindered by time missed in his rookie year, this second preseason injury raises questions about Rakestraw’s ability to stay healthy and contribute consistently in 2025.

Why It Matters for Detroit

The Lions have high hopes for Rakestraw, who was drafted for his press coverage skills and aggressive mindset. While it’s too early to speculate on the severity, every missed rep in camp is a missed opportunity to grow in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense. The team will monitor him closely in the days ahead, with fans hoping it’s nothing long-term.