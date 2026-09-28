Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Makes Powerful Admission After Breakout Performance vs. Jets

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has spent plenty of time waiting.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Waiting to get healthy. Waiting for an opportunity. Waiting for a chance to show why the Detroit Lions used a second-round pick on him in 2024.

On Sunday, that chance finally arrived.

Rakestraw was thrown into a significant role in Detroit’s 31-24 win over the New York Jets, and the assignment wasn’t exactly easing him into things. The young cornerback found himself matched against Garrett Wilson, one of the NFL’s premier receivers, and responded with arguably the most encouraging performance of his young career.

Afterward, Rakestraw was asked what he learned about himself.

His answer was strikingly simple.

“I learned that I can play in this league,” Rakestraw said. “I finally got to play in a game, and I knew what kind of challenge he was going to be backside with No. 5. I mean, paid a lot of money, so I kind of just had to step up to it.”

For a player whose first two NFL seasons have included far more frustration than opportunity, that confirmation meant something.

Ennis Rakestraw Finally Gets His Opportunity

Rakestraw entered the league with expectations after Detroit selected him with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Injuries, however, prevented him from establishing a consistent role early in his career.

Even heading into Sunday, questions remained about how much Rakestraw would play.

He already knew.

“I was told Monday, so I already kind of knew,” Rakestraw said. “I seen all the ‘Is he going to play? Is he healthy?’ scripts. I don’t really care about what the media or anything says. I’ve just got to do what I’ve got to do, and then when they call my number, do that.”

The Lions needed him, too. Detroit’s secondary has already been forced to deal with injuries and changing personnel, making performances from young defensive backs increasingly important. The team had even worked out multiple defensive backs earlier this month as it evaluated its depth.

Against New York, Rakestraw finally got to show what he could provide.

Rakestraw Finds His Confidence Against Garrett Wilson

The most important part of Sunday’s performance may not have been any individual pass breakup.

It was what happened to Rakestraw’s confidence.

Going against Wilson meant there weren’t many places to hide. The Jets receiver entered the league as the No. 10 overall selection in 2022 and has since established himself as the type of receiver who can make life miserable for opposing cornerbacks.

Rakestraw accepted the challenge.

“My teammates on the sideline kept encouraging me,” Rakestraw said. “Nick Whiteside, everybody was just telling me, ‘Stay poised. Next play.’ And that’s just how I had my mindset.”

His two pass breakups also gave Lions fans a glimpse of the personality that made Rakestraw such an intriguing prospect coming out of Missouri. After both plays, he wasn’t shy about celebrating.

“That’s just me,” Rakestraw said. “I mean, I haven’t played, so nobody’s really seen that enthusiasm. That’s how I was in college. I think that was the main reason that got me here.”

One Completion Still Bothered Rakestraw

If you want another reason to be encouraged, consider what Rakestraw was thinking about after the game.

Not the pass breakups.

Not successfully surviving his matchups against Wilson.

Not even Detroit winning the game.

He was annoyed about allowing a five-yard completion.

“I’m still mad I gave up a third-and-three, five-yard catch,” Rakestraw said. “I don’t like that. So, I still evaluate myself.”

That’s a cornerback talking like a cornerback.

Rakestraw also credited his preparation for one of his biggest pass breakups, saying he simply trusted his coaching and what he had seen on film throughout the week.

Detroit has spent the opening weeks of the season searching for answers defensively, particularly after allowing 41 points against Buffalo. One good afternoon doesn’t solve every issue in the secondary.

But discovering another cornerback who can be trusted in meaningful snaps certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Rakestraw Gets the Confirmation He Needed

That’s why the most important thing Rakestraw said Sunday wasn’t about Wilson.

It wasn’t about a coverage call or a pass breakup.

It was about himself.

Asked what it felt like to realize he could play at this level, Rakestraw doubled down.

“Just confirmation for me,” he said. “That’s all I needed. Confirmation for myself, and then go produce.”

Now comes the important part.

Rakestraw has to do it again.

One game isn’t enough to declare his long-term role settled, particularly for a player who has had so few opportunities to establish consistency. But Sunday’s performance gave Rakestraw something he’d been waiting a long time to get.

A real chance.

He walked away from it believing he belongs.

For a young cornerback who has spent most of his NFL career waiting to prove exactly that, it was a pretty significant afternoon.