Detroit Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Confirms He Will Undergo Surgery

On Thursday morning, Detroit Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. posted a photo to his Instagram Story from the hospital, just moments before undergoing surgery on his injured shoulder. While the Lions have not yet confirmed the severity or timeline, fellow corner Terrion Arnold hinted online that Rakestraw’s recovery could be a lengthy one.

The injury occurred earlier this week during a one-on-one tackling drill at training camp, when Rakestraw went down awkwardly and left the field under his own power. Unfortunately, this marks yet another setback in a promising young career that has already been impacted by multiple injuries.

Originally a standout at Missouri, Rakestraw was drafted in 2024 to help bolster Detroit’s secondary depth. His toughness and aggressive style quickly caught coaches’ attention, but health concerns are once again casting a shadow over his development.

Bottom Line

As Rakestraw begins rehab, the Lions will be monitoring the depth behind Terrion Arnold and veteran Amik Robertson at outside corner. Rookies and backups may see expanded roles in the coming weeks as camp progresses.

For now, all eyes are on Rakestraw’s recovery timeline, and the hope is he’ll return stronger than ever.