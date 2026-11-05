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Ennis Rakestraw’s Benching Lands Him in Lions Deadline Talk

Detroit Lions team graphic for Ennis Rakestraw Jr. trade deadline talk
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Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has appeared in five games this season, in and out of the lineup, and he was benched in the Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings. With the Nov. 10 trade deadline days away, that benching is what put his name into Detroit’s deadline conversation.

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NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams (83) runs the ball against Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (2) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Eric Woodyard Doubts the Lions Will Trade Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Eric Woodyard of ESPN, who covers the Lions, took the question of who could be on the move for Detroit at the deadline. He wrote, “Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. The Lions don’t have any obvious trade candidates, but Rakestraw, a 2024 second-round pick, was benched in Week 8. The Lions have depth issues in the defensive backfield, though, so that might be a nonstarter.”

Five Games Is a Thin Case Either Way

It would be a surprise if the Lions gave up on Rakestraw this soon. He has recorded 10 tackles, one forced fumble, and two passes defended this season. Rakestraw is 24 years old, and he still has the tools to be a good cornerback for Detroit.

Lions Need to Trade for a Cornerback Instead of Trading One Away

The only way Detroit trades Rakestraw away is if it is getting a player like Sauce Gardner from the Indianapolis Colts, or another cornerback of that caliber, in return. It would be silly for Lions general manager Brad Holmes to move off of him so soon. If Rakestraw does get traded before the Nov. 10 deadline, Detroit better have a plan moving forward at the cornerback position.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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