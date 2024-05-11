Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Talks About Potential Position with Detroit Lions

fb
Lions News Reports

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Practiced With The Lions For The First Time On Friday

Friday’s rookie minicamp practice showcased the versatility and readiness of Detroit Lions rookie, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who confidently stepped into the slot cornerback position on the first day. Selected with the 61st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Rakestraw brings a wealth of experience from his college days that he’s eager to apply at the professional level.

A Natural Fit in the Slot

During his media session, Rakestraw shared insights into his transition back to a familiar role within the defense. “I have experience. That’s how I played my freshman year as a starter,” he explained. Rakestraw’s collegiate journey began in the nickel position, providing him with the foundational skills and understanding required to excel in this demanding role in the NFL.

Adaptable and Team-Oriented

Rakestraw’s flexibility and team-first attitude shone through as he discussed his willingness to play wherever needed. “I started the first day there, so big picture probably maybe,” Rakestraw said, hinting at the possibility of making the slot his permanent position. Yet, his primary focus remains clear: “But it don’t matter where I play, I just want to play, I just want to be a part.”

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Versatility and Experience: Ennis Rakestraw Jr. began his rookie minicamp with the Detroit Lions playing in the slot, a position familiar to him from his freshman year in college, underscoring his versatility and experience.
  2. Team-First Attitude: Rakestraw expressed a flexible, team-oriented approach to his role on the team, emphasizing his willingness to play wherever needed to contribute to the team’s success.
  3. Emphasis on Competition: He highlighted the importance of competition within the team, viewing it as essential for both personal growth and team success, aiming toward the ultimate goal of competing effectively on Sundays and striving for a Super Bowl victory.

Embracing Competition

The rookie cornerback also emphasized the importance of competition within the team, viewing it as a critical element of personal and team growth. “You’ve gotta compete no matter what,” he remarked. For Rakestraw, a competitive environment is not just about securing a starting spot; it’s about pushing everyone towards the common goal of winning a Super Bowl. “Competition is what you want because on Sundays, you’ll get competition on the other side of the field as well.”

The Detroit Lions, having invested a high draft pick in Rakestraw, anticipate that his skills and competitive mindset will make a significant impact on their defensive strategy. His early days at the minicamp suggest that he is more than ready to tackle the challenges of the NFL, starting from the slot but with the potential to adapt as required by the team dynamics.

W.G. Brady
