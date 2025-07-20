Detroit Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw Suffers Injury at Training Camp

Just one practice into Detroit Lions training camp, second-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw left the field early on Sunday with what the team is calling a chest injury. Trainers escorted Rakestraw off the field before the morning session concluded, and he is now being further evaluated.

TLDR:

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. exited the Lions’ first training camp practice early

The team is evaluating him for a chest injury

Rakestraw missed significant time last year with multiple injuries

He was expected to compete for a backup corner role in 2025

A Rocky Start for the Second-Year Corner

Rakestraw’s NFL journey hasn’t exactly gone smoothly. The 2024 fourth-round pick out of Missouri missed nine games during his rookie campaign, battling through multiple injuries. At one point, he was even slated to start at nickel in Week 2, only to tweak his hamstring during pregame warmups. That moment, unfortunately, set the tone for a frustrating season on the sidelines.

Last year, the rookie corner split his reps between the slot and boundary, but this training camp was supposed to be his shot to settle into a more defined role.

A Crowded Cornerback Room

The odds were already stacked against Rakestraw for a starting role in 2025. With veteran D.J. Reed and 2024 first-rounder Terrion Arnold penciled in as the outside starters, Rakestraw was competing for reps as a key backup, possibly even rotational depth.

If Rakestraw’s injury turns out to be serious, it could put him behind once again in the position battle.

What’s Next?

The Lions haven’t released any further updates on Rakestraw’s status, but it’s fair to say all eyes will be on the injury report this week. Training camp reps are critical for young players trying to carve out roster spots, and for Rakestraw, every snap matters.

Let’s hope it’s nothing serious, because the Lions’ defense, especially in the secondary, could use as many healthy, ascending players as possible.

The Bottom Line

Ennis Rakestraw has had a rough go of it early in his NFL career, and leaving the first training camp practice with a chest injury is the last thing he needed. With a deep cornerback room and limited reps to prove himself, any missed time could set him back in his development and roster push. The Lions will be hoping this is just a minor hiccup, not another long detour.