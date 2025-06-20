Enough Is Enough: DSN Fans Condemn Player Abuse by Spectators

What Happened in the 7th Inning?

Video captured by a cellphone behind the third-base dug-out from last nights Tigers game shows Pirates reliever Dennis Santana firing back at a heckler after warm-up throws. The fan appears to shout “go back to Triple-A,” then leans over the railing. Santana responds with a few words of his own and gestures for security. The game paused for roughly 40 seconds while Comerica Park staff escorted the fan to concourse level. No ejection was announced.

“You guys know me — I’m a calm demeanor type of person,” Santana said after the game through an interpreter. “I’ve never had any issues for any of the teams I’ve played for. This guy crossed the line a few times.”



“He crossed the line, and I’d like to leave it at that. I’ve never had anything like this happen in my eight years in baseball,” Dennis Santana said. Pirates reliever Dennis Santana: Fan ‘crossed a line’ prior to confrontation



Comerica Park Code — Who Crossed the Line?

Security can issue a verbal warning first; ejection is optional unless profanity or threats are used.

Santana did not make physical contact, so MLB discipline is unlikely.

DSN Fan Reactions – Facebook Post

Sucks there was a 10 foot wall and a security guard in the way. This is what happens when you can’t run your mouth and hide behind a keyboard/phone screen.” – Nathan Reno

I’m all for a good heckling but…these fans have gone too far IMHO ” – Robert Williams “Why why why do we have to do this let’s just play baseball leave the players alone.” – Carla Campbell

Why This Matters

Minor incidents like this rarely make the broadcast, but they set the tone for ballpark culture. After last week’s “Fire Harris” banner debate, Comerica rules are under a microscope. Tuesday’s standoff shows security leaning toward warnings over automatic ejections, so long as no profanity or physical contact occurs.

Detroit Tigers Guest Code of Conduct

Guest Code of Conduct

Treat everyone, including opposing fans, with respect and dignity by displaying proper etiquette as outlined below. Guests should refrain from any action that disrupts other guests’ enjoyment of the game or event.

Do not engage in any unruly behavior, including obscene gestures, derogatory, vulgar, biased, or abusive language, including betting related speech and behavior, directed at guests, venue personnel, players, umpires, officials, artists, or anyone else. This includes the use of such language, actions or gestures concerning a person’s race, ethnicity, color, gender, religion, creed, disability, age, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression or national origin; or to instigate, incite or encourage violence, a confrontation or threat of physical harm.

Refrain from wearing any clothing or displaying signage/products that contains obscene or indecent messages or signs. Ilitch Sports + Entertainment reserves the right to prohibit anything deemed inappropriate.

Do not fight, throw objects, or attempt to enter or interfere with the progress of the game, ball, or playing surface.

Consume alcoholic beverages responsibly and avoid intoxication, diminished capacity or impairment by alcohol or drugs. Guests must be at least 21 years of age to consume alcoholic beverages.

Sit only in your ticketed seat and show your ticket when asked by venue personnel.

Do not exit with the expectation to re-enter the venue after scanning of tickets.

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment and 313 Presents are non-smoking venues, including e-cigarettes and vaping, please refrain from smoking inside the venue.

Key Takeaways

– Video shows fan initiated the chirp, not Santana.

– Comerica staff issued a warning, no ticket revoked.

– MLB unlikely to fine Santana because confrontation remained verbal.

Bottom Line

Most DSN readers side with the pitcher: heckling is part of the game, but cross a line and you risk getting singled out. The Tigers may review whether warnings are enough after a second fan-interaction incident in a week.

Sources: Fan-shot video (6/ 20/ 25), Comerica Park Code of Conduct, in-stadium eyewitness reports.

Fan Poll – Your Take

