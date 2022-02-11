Entire sports world including a former Lions guard mocks ‘Detroit Rams’ merchandise

While the Detroit Lions are (once again) not playing in this year’s Super Bowl, one former key member of the team will be there – and he still has plenty of backers back here in the Motor City.

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are preparing to take on on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, and scores of fans who don the Honolulu blue are cheering their former quarterback on. In fact, there has even been a special t-shirt made to commemorate the occasion.

You asked. We delivered!#DetroitRams available at https://t.co/3c8KLwnyeL

It's kinda like we are in the Superbowl 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ibQzB784ne — TheDLine™ (@TheDetroitLine) February 3, 2022

Pro Sports Zone in Livonia has started selling a commemorative “Detroit Rams” t-shirt, along with hoodies and other merchandise designed and produced by a local clothing company called The D Line.

“We got them in yesterday and they have been flying off the shelves,” said store owner John Yu. “A really hot item.”

And reaction from Twitter and even a former Detroit Lions player has been less than stellar. Former Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang even went so far as to say that “I hope that store goes out of business”.

Take a look at a sampling at the rest of the reactions below on social media.

This is straight up sad — Andrew (@andrewtognolini) February 11, 2022

Lions fan here. This is absurd and unacceptable — Marth Vader (@cg000018) February 11, 2022

lions fans seeing this pic.twitter.com/EeiMUgAJIY — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) February 11, 2022

If I catch you in the city with a Detroit Rams shirt, I will point and laugh at you. — Ken Haddad (@KenHaddad) February 11, 2022

I’m extremely embarrassed as a Lions fan…to the nation, we don’t all have this loser mentality despite how bad our franchise has been for decades. — Colin Knudsen (@cknuds) February 11, 2022

aaaaaaaaand just like that Detroit officially passes Cleveland as the top poverty franchise — Connor Shaw (@connor_shaw) February 11, 2022

Whoever came up with Detroit Rams, congratulations 👏 you outdid yourself 🤭😅😅 pic.twitter.com/ixhp2A9sfP — sammy mnges (@njangembai) February 11, 2022

Holy hell, this is pathetic. Come on, Detroit. You're better than this. Don't let the Lions off so easily. Demand better. — Marcus (@MarcusMMALV) February 11, 2022

Cringe — Joel (@NobodyEpic) February 11, 2022

Note to self: don't ever, ever buy anything from The D Line. — Mark Van Osdol (@markvanosdol) February 11, 2022

As a Detroit sports fan, I can’t disavow this enough. — Austin McGee (@austinmcgee) February 11, 2022

They that desperate to feel a championship po Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/N7zESPkrQH — Jay Andrews (@AndSumJay) February 11, 2022

Embarrassing and cring. ⬇️ — The Arrowman (@TheArrowman_) February 11, 2022

That’s just sad 😭 — 𝘼𝙇𝙀𝙓🔮 (@0toHerr0) February 11, 2022

Some truly embarrassing stuff right here — Patrick Whelan (@PdiddyWay) February 11, 2022

Nothing wrong with rooting for Stafford but this is embarrassing. — John Farmer (@johnsfarmerjr) February 11, 2022