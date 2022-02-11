in Detroit Lions

Entire sports world including a former Lions guard mocks ‘Detroit Rams’ merchandise

While the Detroit Lions are (once again) not playing in this year’s Super Bowl, one former key member of the team will be there – and he still has plenty of backers back here in the Motor City.

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are preparing to take on on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, and scores of fans who don the Honolulu blue are cheering their former quarterback on. In fact, there has even been a special t-shirt made to commemorate the occasion.

Pro Sports Zone in Livonia has started selling a commemorative “Detroit Rams” t-shirt, along with hoodies and other merchandise designed and produced by a local clothing company called The D Line.

“We got them in yesterday and they have been flying off the shelves,” said store owner John Yu. “A really hot item.”

And reaction from Twitter and even a former Detroit Lions player has been less than stellar. Former Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang even went so far as to say that “I hope that store goes out of business”.

Take a look at a sampling at the rest of the reactions below on social media.

What do you think?

