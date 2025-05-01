Epic Billboard Bashing Jalen Brunson Pops Up in Detroit Before Game 6

Just ahead of Game 6 between the Pistons and Knicks, a brutal billboard targeting Jalen Brunson's flopping appeared on a Detroit freeway.

If you’re driving down the Detroit freeways this week, you might notice something that’ll make you double-take—and if you’re a Detroit Pistons fan, it’ll probably make you smile.

Just days before the Detroit Pistons tip off Game 6 of their heated first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, a massive billboard roasting Jalen Brunson has popped up on a Detroit freeway. And yeah, it’s as savage as you’d hope.

Detroit Fires Back at Brunson the “Flopper”

Let’s be honest—Brunson’s been flopping all over the court like he’s auditioning for an acting role, not a playoff series. The guy gets more whistles than a construction site, and Pistons fans have had enough.

Someone in the city clearly felt the same way, because they dropped some serious cash on a billboard calling him out. It’s the kind of petty perfection we live for during the postseason.

God I love Detroit 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7RUiRpfDXH — Tom Hur (@KoreaPistonsFan) May 1, 2025

Pistons Fans Are Done Being Silent

Detroit’s been battling uphill this whole series. Between missed calls, questionable officiating, and Brunson’s “I got fouled” face every possession, the frustration’s been building. And now? It’s exploding in the best possible way.

This isn’t just about basketball—it’s about pride. It’s about sending a message that we’re not here to roll over and let Brunson & Co. skate into the second round.

All Eyes on Game 6

Game 6 is shaping up to be a war, and this billboard just added fuel to the fire. You can bet the Knicks saw it. You can bet Brunson saw it. Now it’s time for the Pistons to make sure he feels it—on the floor.