Equanimeous St. Brown Lands NFL Contract

The St. Brown family will have another NFL jersey to root for in 2025.

On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. To make room on the roster, the team released WR Andy Isabella.

Equanimeous, the older brother of Detroit Lions Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown, joins his fourth NFL team and looks to make an impact with one of the NFC’s top contenders. The 6-foot-5 wideout was originally drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and has also spent time with the Chicago Bears and, briefly, with the New Orleans Saints.

Career at a Glance

Games Played : 62

: 62 Receptions : 63

: 63 Receiving Yards : 928

: 928 Touchdowns : 2

: 2 Yards per Reception: 14.7

His best season came in 2022 with the Bears, where he started all 16 games and recorded 21 catches for 323 yards and a touchdown.

While not known for eye-popping stats, Equanimeous has long been praised for his blocking ability, size, and versatility on special teams. With the 49ers’ current WR room, he’ll have to carve out a role on the depth chart, likely competing for WR4 or WR5 duties and contributing on special teams.

Brotherly Ties Run Deep

This move brings more attention to the ever-growing legacy of the St. Brown family in the NFL. Amon-Ra continues to rise as one of the league’s top wide receivers with the Detroit Lions, while Equanimeous is fighting to extend his career into a seventh active season.

The Bottom Line

It’s a fresh start for Equanimeous St. Brown in San Francisco, and another opportunity to prove he still belongs. While his younger brother Amon-Ra is a star in Detroit, EQ now gets a shot to write his own story with a Super Bowl contender.