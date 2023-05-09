The Detroit Lions selected Eric Ebron with the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Ebron's time with the Lions was marred by a high number of drops and he was disliked by many of the fans. In a recent interview on the “Man to Man” podcast, Ebron reflected on his time with the Lions, stating that he did not understand the importance of being a top-10 draft pick and the expectations that come with it.

Eric Ebron wishes he could redo time with Detroit Lions

Ebron says he was not put in the best situation in Detroit, with limited playing time and strong competition from other offensive players such as Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate. After four years in the NFL, including a Pro Bowl season with the Colts in 2018, Ebron wishes he could do it all over again with the Lions knowing what he knows now.

“You get drafted to Detroit and it’s tough,” Ebron said. “It’s tough, especially when you’re young and a little immature like I was. I only played two years of high school football, three years of college football. Here I am as a professional athlete. I’m still kinda young in the game and I wasn’t ready for Detroit. Detroit wasn’t ready for me.”

“I’m already looking like I’m option four,” Ebron said. “Like I went from Carolina being that dog to option four. Because Megatron is going to see 10, 15, 20 targets a game. Golden Tate went 99 catches that year. I’m like, ‘Damn, what do y’all want me to do?’”

“You mentally already messed with me. I’m already young, so the fact that I’m not playing, I’m not thinking about football. I’m elsewhere,” Ebron said. “You gave a 20-year-old all this money and told him, ‘Here, just sit down and not play. Learn.’ And I’m like, ‘Learn how? I feel like I’m redshirted.’”

“For the (bleep) that I know now, if I could do Detroit all over again, I would,” Ebron said. “I was not mentally ready for (being) the 10th overall (pick).”

Bottom Line: High expectations and missed opportunities for Eric Ebron with the Lions

Eric Ebron's experience with the Detroit Lions highlights the immense pressure that comes with being a top-10 draft pick in the NFL. Despite improving over the years, Ebron struggled to meet the high expectations placed upon him and faced strong competition from other talented offensive players on the team. While Ebron may have regrets about his time with the Lions, his experience serves as a cautionary tale for young NFL players about the importance of mental preparedness and understanding the gravity of their draft position.

