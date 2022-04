They call him ‘Hammerin Haase for a reason!

Westland, MI native Eric Haase came through in the clutch for the Detroit Tigers this afternoon against the rival Chicago White Sox, blasting a solo home run to left field to tie the score at 4-4 in the bottom of the 9th inning:

Eric Haase – Detroit Tigers (1) pic.twitter.com/xHEzlExx9k — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) April 8, 2022

We’ve got a wild finish in store for Opening Day!