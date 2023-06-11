Eric Haase says ‘It all sucks’ following Detroit Tigers’ 9th-straight loss

In a game that started out promising for the Detroit Tigers, the team experienced yet another setback as they suffered their ninth consecutive loss. The Arizona Diamondbacks orchestrated a late-inning surge, scoring four runs in the ninth off reliever Jason Foley, leading to a 7-5 victory at Comerica Park on Sunday.

With two outs, runners on first and second, and down to their final strike, the Diamondbacks' Christian Walker came through with a crucial double to left field. This play was aided by a bobble and fielding error by Kerry Carpenter, allowing two runs to score and giving the Diamondbacks their first lead since the second inning. The Tigers, who once held a lead, were unable to hold on, extending their losing streak.

The frustration within the Tigers' clubhouse was palpable, as catcher Eric Haase summed it up by saying, “It all sucks.” Haase expressed disappointment in failing to capitalize on their advantageous position, particularly given the team's improved offensive performance in the game. The Tigers' inability to secure a win despite their efforts is undeniably frustrating.

“It all sucks, you know, it’s all losing, doesn’t really matter at the end of the year, we’re losing by 10 or one,” catcher Eric Haase said. “But it definitely feels worse when you have a lead as long as we did, and how much better we swung the bats today, y’know, really made a good pitcher work on their side, so obviously frustrating not to come up with that.”

The Bottom Line – Seeking Consistency in the Midst of Setbacks

The Detroit Tigers' latest defeat reinforces the importance of consistency and resilience in a highly competitive league. While the team has shown glimpses of promise, their inability to string together victories has hindered their progress. Eric Haase's candid remarks capture the frustration and disappointment shared by the team and its fanbase. The Tigers must focus on regaining their composure and sharpening their execution, particularly in crucial moments of the game. By doing so, they can halt their current slide and get back on track towards a more successful season.