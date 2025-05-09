Lions WR Eric TeSlaa: Draft Moment Felt Meant to Be

After his first rookie minicamp practice, Lions WR Eric TeSlaa said being drafted by Detroit was “amazing” and “where I was born to be.”

If you needed any more reason to root for Eric TeSlaa, the Detroit Lions’ third-round pick gave it to you after his first rookie minicamp practice.

Speaking to reporters on Friday in Allen Park, TeSlaa opened up about what it meant to be drafted by the team he grew up watching—and it was clear he wasn’t holding back the emotion.

“I think this is where I was born to be,” TeSlaa said. He called the moment he got the draft-night call from GM Brad Holmes “amazing,” and said the reality of wearing the Honolulu Blue still hasn’t fully sunk in.

#Lions rookie WR Isaac TeSlaa: “I think this is where I was born to be.” pic.twitter.com/INXopNIOza — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) May 9, 2025

TeSlaa, who grew up just outside Grand Rapids, is a local product through and through. He started his career at Division II Hillsdale, transferred to Arkansas, and now finds himself back in Michigan, chasing his NFL dream with the team he’s always loved.

The Lions traded up in the third round to get him—a clear sign of how much they valued his size, athleticism, and work ethic.

Now, TeSlaa’s ready to show that he doesn’t just belong in Detroit—he was made for it.