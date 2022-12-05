General Topic

Erick All throws shade at Michigan, announces shocking decision

By Don Drysdale
1 Min Read
  • Erick All suffered a season-ending injury
  • All has made a surprising announcement

Back in October, prior to Michigan‘s game against Michigan State, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh gave an unfortunate update regarding TE Erick All. While speaking to reporters, Harbaugh announced All, who had recently undergone surgery, will not return to the Wolverines during the 2022 season. All, who is a senior, had recently took to Instagram to reveal that he was recovering from what he called a ‘life-changing’ surgery, while also thanking everyone involved for their support. Now, All has announced a surprise decision.

Erick All Michigan

What decision did Michigan Erick All announce?

All took to Twitter just moments ago to announce that he has decided to leave the Wolverines.

Wolverine nation, Love you guys but it’s time for me to move on. I know some of you are wondering why I would leave and the answer to that question is unexpected.

Not everything/everyone are what they seem and I learned that from my time here at Michigan. Sometimes you have to let go and do what’s best for you and your family. Love you guys. Go Blue

During his time at Michigan, All had 54 catches for 565 yards and two touchdowns.

erick all

By Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
