Two Grand Slams Bury Erie in Eastern League Final

Game 2 of the Eastern League Championship Series was tied at three in the bottom of the sixth inning between the Erie SeaWolves and the Reading Fightin Phils. Philadelphia Phillies prospect Caleb Ricketts hit the game-winning grand slam, and the Detroit Tigers’ Double-A affiliate never got closer.

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WELCOME TO THE R-PHILS POSTSEASON HISTORY BOOKS, CALEB RICKETTS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Zircg2P9Ly — Reading Fightin Phils (@ReadingFightins) September 23, 2026

Reading won the game over Erie 13-4 on Tuesday night. This is the first time since 1995 that the Fightin Phils have won the Eastern League title. As for the SeaWolves, this is the third time in five seasons that they have lost in the Eastern League finals. The Fightin Phils scored six runs in the sixth inning.

Zyhir Hope Put the Erie SeaWolves Ahead Early

Erie carried the lead into the sixth. Zyhir Hope, the Tigers’ top prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 26 overall prospect, hit a two-run home run in the first inning for the first playoff homer of his career. A Reading error in the fifth pushed Erie ahead 3-2.

Hope, 21, finished 2026 with a .287 average, a .367 on-base percentage, 29 home runs, 111 RBIs and 26 stolen bases in 124 Double-A games across two organizations. Detroit acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tarik Skubal trade in early August. E.J. Exposito added a solo home run in the ninth for Erie’s last run of the season.

Carson DeMartini Also Hits Grand Slam for Reading

In a night that was very memorable for Reading, Carson DeMartini also hit a grand slam for the Fightin Phils in the eighth inning to put them up 13-3.

Third baseman DeMartini, the Phillies’ No. 18 prospect, played in 55 games for the Fightin Phils. He had nine home runs and 30 RBIs, along with 18 stolen bases on 23 attempts. His on-base percentage was .421.

Memorable Night for Ricketts and the Team

Ricketts is going to forever be remembered as a hero for Reading in their run to the 2026 Eastern League title. He played a huge part in their championship run during the season. In 54 games this season with the Fightin Phils, Ricketts hit 11 home runs, drove in 34 runs and stole one base. His on-base percentage was .318.

The catcher also played in 43 games with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at the Triple-A level. Ricketts is not in the Phillies’ top 30 prospect rankings on MLB.com. Whether he makes it to the majors or not, this is a game and championship that he will remember for the rest of his life.