41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers NewsVideos
Updated:

Ernie Harwell, Jeff Daniels describe the magic of Tiger Stadium (VIDEO)

Was there ever a venue better for baseball in the summer?

By Michael Whitaker

There is no voice more synonymous with Detroit Tigers baseball than the legendary Ernie Harwell, whose voice came through the radio of Motor City baseball fans for decades.

Embed from Getty Images

Of course, the majority of his time spent in Detroit was at the legendary Tiger Stadium, the team’s home from 1912 to 1999. Throughout the venue’s history, it became known as one of the legendary ballparks the sport was ever played in.

Take a listen to what Harwell as well as Detroit native Jeff Daniels and other figures had to say about the venue affectionately known as “The Corner”:

We sure miss “The Corner!”

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Detroit
broken clouds
41.2 ° F
44 °
39.2 °
38 %
4.5mph
75 %
Tue
42 °
Wed
48 °
Thu
50 °
Fri
51 °
Sat
50 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Rumor: Detroit Lions receive ‘potential’ great news 2 days before NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is just 2 days away and for those of us Detroit Lions fans, the anticipation...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Did Bob Quinn just float a warning signal to Detroit Lions fans?

Prior to the past week or so, the big NFL Draft question was, which team will the Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings’ Brendan Shanahan destroys Calgary’s Jarome Iginla’s face (VIDEO)

The Detroit Red Wings and Calgary Flames aren't exactly historical rivals, but they both featured players who knew how...
Read more
Previous articleLas Vegas hints at what Detroit Lions will do with No. 3 pick in 2020 NFL Draft
Next articleNew England Patriots release uniform change for 2020

Comments

More Articles Like This

Chris Ilitch, Detroit Tigers make decision on employee layoffs

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
As the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the world, countless businesses have been forced to make the difficult choice of either...
Read more

Detroit Tigers tweet out hilarious Miguel Cabrera video

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
In honor of Miguel Cabrera's 37th birthday, the Detroit Tigers have posted a video that includes some of the funniest 'Miggy being Miggy' moments. This...
Read more

Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera pulls off ‘hidden ball’ trick vs. Minnesota Twins [Video]

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
In honor of Detroit Tigers' future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera's 37th birthday, we thought we would look back at one of our favorite...
Read more

Al Kaline’s family posts “regular” obituary in Sunday’s Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers News Don Drysdale - 0
This past week, we lost one of the best when Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline passed away at the age of 85. Since then, we...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.