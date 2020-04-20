Ernie Harwell, Jeff Daniels describe the magic of Tiger Stadium (VIDEO)

There is no voice more synonymous with Detroit Tigers baseball than the legendary Ernie Harwell, whose voice came through the radio of Motor City baseball fans for decades.

Of course, the majority of his time spent in Detroit was at the legendary Tiger Stadium, the team’s home from 1912 to 1999. Throughout the venue’s history, it became known as one of the legendary ballparks the sport was ever played in.

Take a listen to what Harwell as well as Detroit native Jeff Daniels and other figures had to say about the venue affectionately known as “The Corner”:

We sure miss “The Corner!”