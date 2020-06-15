41.2 F
Esiason: Only one NFL team makes sense for Colin Kaepernick

By Arnold Powell

Will Colin Kaepernick be on an NFL roster by Week 1 of the 2020 season?

That is a question that has gained a ton of traction over the past couple of weeks following the death George Floyd, who was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer.

According to former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, there is only one team that fits perfectly for Kaepernick and that is the Baltimore Ravens.

From WFAN:

“Yes, it’s the only team,” the former quarterback said on Wednesday’s “Boomer and Gio” show. “The reason I say that is because you have a top-five NFL coach in John Harbaugh, an established, young African-American quarterback in Lamar Jackson who is coming off an MVP season and everybody expects him to improve this year even more so than last year and they are going to be a very good team.

“There is racial tension down in Baltimore as there has been for years and years and years and years, and I would think that would be the one team who could handle signing Colin Kaepernick from a PR standpoint – both positive and negative. There has to be a balance on both sides.”

Boomer added the only thing we do not know is what Kaepernick wants – and whether he would be okay with taking a role as a backup quarterback for a discount.

“Is he willing to come back as a backup and make a million or $2 million; or does he see himself as a martyr and he should be paid for the amount of time he has been out of the league?” Boomer asked. “Because he believes, and other people think, he has been blackballed.”

Nation, do you think Kaepernick will sign before the 2020 regular season?

Arnold Powell

