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ESPN Analyst Calls Out Dylan Larkin Over Trade Standoff

Dylan Larkin called out by ESPN analyst Erik Johnson over his Detroit Red Wings trade standoff
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Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has not played a game since October, and on Thursday an ESPN analyst said plainly what he thinks of players who ask out in the middle of a contract.

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ESPN analyst and former NHL defenseman Erik Johnson took up the subject in a segment ESPN posted Thursday, ahead of Detroit’s 5-4 loss at the Florida Panthers. “I can’t stand these guys halfway through their contracts,” Johnson said, “bailing ship and wanting to go for greener pastures.”

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames
Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Erik Johnson Was Not Only Talking About Dylan Larkin

Johnson made a point of widening it out. “This isn’t exclusive to Dylan Larkin,” he said, adding that as a former player he does not like watching players walk away from a team midseason and mid-contract. The complaint was aimed at a habit he sees around the league, with Larkin as the current example.

Dylan Larkin Still Has Four Years Left on His Contract

Larkin requested a trade in June, then opened the season by playing 10 games for Detroit, scoring two goals with four assists and a plus-3 rating. He told the team after that he would not play again until he is moved, and the Red Wings suspended him without pay on Oct. 29. He is forfeiting about $41,000 a day.

The money he is sitting out on is not small. Larkin signed an eight-year extension in 2023 at an $8.7 million average annual value, and four seasons will still be left on it when the 2026-27 season ends. He holds a full no-trade clause and has given Detroit a list of 10 teams he would accept a deal to.

Larkin is 30 and has not reached the playoffs since his rookie season, when Detroit lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round in 2016. That is probably why he wants to play elsewhere.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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