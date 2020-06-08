ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum goes after Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh

There is no question about it, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is not a big fan of Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

In fact, Finebaum believes Harbaugh is the ‘most overrated’ head coach in the nation.

Finebaum made his feeling known during a recent interview with 247Sports.

“There’s no getting around it,” Finebaum said. “For what he makes, for that program, he wins the crown. I’ve believed in them a couple of times. Maybe they’ll win at home. And I’m not a hater. I just have been abused by Jim Harbaugh in believing too often that he could get it done. He can’t get it done.”

Nation, do you agree with Finebaum?