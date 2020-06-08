41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, June 8, 2020
type here...

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum goes after Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh

U of M News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell
NCAA Football: Michigan at Ohio State
Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

There is no question about it, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is not a big fan of Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

In fact, Finebaum believes Harbaugh is the ‘most overrated’ head coach in the nation.

Finebaum made his feeling known during a recent interview with 247Sports.

“There’s no getting around it,” Finebaum said. “For what he makes, for that program, he wins the crown. I’ve believed in them a couple of times. Maybe they’ll win at home. And I’m not a hater. I just have been abused by Jim Harbaugh in believing too often that he could get it done. He can’t get it done.”

Nation, do you agree with Finebaum?

 

Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings prospect Evgeny Svechnikov makes big donation

Michael Whitaker - 0
Athletes everywhere have been stepping up to lend assistance to their communities as we continue to push our way through the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Read more
- Advertisement -
U of M News

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum goes after Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh

Arnold Powell - 0
There is no question about it, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is not a big fan of Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh. In fact,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Game of the Day: Red Wings edge Penguins 3-1 in Game 1 of 2009 SCF (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The 2009 Stanley Cup Finals featured a rematch of the previous year's conference champions, though we won't discuss how this series ultimately ended up....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions land NFL MVP in ultimate re-draft scenario

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, ESPN published a piece titled, "Re-drafting the NFL: We picked 128 foundational players across all 32 teams." In the piece, writers conducted...
Read more

Related news

U of M News

Report: Michigan could be on verge with landing big-time matchup vs. LSU

Arnold Powell - 0
According to reports, Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan could be on the verge of landing a big-time matchup with defending National Champion,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions/Michigan concept helmet is perfection…for the right person [Photo]

Don Drysdale - 0
If you are one to browse Twitter on a regular basis and follow a ton of sports fans, you are sure to come across...
Read more
Lists

13 ‘Bad Luck’ moments in Detroit sports history

Arnold Powell - 0
If you live in the state of Michigan, odds are that you root for Detroit teams and either Michigan or Michigan State. (If you...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

10 Greatest teams from state of Michigan that failed to win a championship

Don Drysdale - 0
Whether it was the 1984 Detroit Tigers, the Bad Boys era Pistons, or Red Wings teams of the late 1990s, just to name a...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.