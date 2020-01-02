45.5 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 2, 2020
type here...
College Sports

ESPN analyst says it’s time for Michigan and Jim Harbaugh to part ways

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

ESPN analyst says it’s time for Michigan and Jim Harbaugh to part ways

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was hired to lead Michigan Football back to the promised land - as in College...
Read more
College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

UM coach Jim Harbaugh feels good about the team’s future

The Michigan Wolverines dropped their fourth straight Bowl game with Jim Harbaugh as head coach, dropping a 35-16 decision...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Paul Pasqualoni, one other coach step away from Detroit Lions

According to the Detroit Lions, both defensive coordinator  Paul Pasqualoni and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson are stepping away...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was hired to lead Michigan Football back to the promised land – as in College Football Playoffs. Big Ten championships. National championships.

None of that has happened. Michigan just dropped their fourth consecutive Bowl game yesterday, losing to Alabama in the Citrus Bowl. Under Harbaugh, they’ve yet to appear in Indianapolis, lost five straight to Ohio State, and don’t appear any closer to being up there with the elite programs in Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, etc.

And one analyst has seen enough.

ESPN college football analyst Emmanuel Acho believes that it’s time for the two parties to move on from each other:

“Jim Harbaugh is a very, very good coach. He’s a very good coach, but he’s not an elite college football coach,” he said. “He’s not a Hall of Fame coach. What I mean by that — the Urban Meyers, the Nick Sabans, the Bob Stoops, the Joe Paternos, the Mack Browns. What I want from Michigan is elite and Jim Harbaugh is very good. For that reason, I think they should move on.”

Is it time for Michigan to move on from Harbaugh, or should he be given more time?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleUM coach Jim Harbaugh feels good about the team’s future

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

ESPN analyst says it’s time for Michigan and Jim Harbaugh to part ways

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was hired to lead Michigan Football back to the promised land - as in College...
Read more
College Sports

UM coach Jim Harbaugh feels good about the team’s future

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan Wolverines dropped their fourth straight Bowl game with Jim Harbaugh as head coach, dropping a 35-16 decision to the Alabama Crimson Tide...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Paul Pasqualoni, one other coach step away from Detroit Lions

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, both defensive coordinator  Paul Pasqualoni and offensive line coach Jeff Davidson are stepping away from the team. From Detroit Lions: STATEMENTS...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

With 2 difference-making options, even Lions’ GM Bob Quinn can’t screw up the No. 3 pick

Don Drysdale - 0
Let's face it, despite holding a baseball bat in the war room, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has not exactly knocked the ball out...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Could the Detroit Lions trade the No. 3 pick to the Indianapolis Colts?

Don Drysdale - 0
The 2019 regular season is a wrap and rather than getting ready for the NFL Playoffs, the Detroit Lions are now focused on free...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

UM coach Jim Harbaugh feels good about the team’s future

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan Wolverines dropped their fourth straight Bowl game with Jim Harbaugh as head coach, dropping a 35-16 decision to the Alabama Crimson Tide...
Read more

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh trends on Twitter following Citrus Bowl loss

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
University of Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is trending on Twitter - and not in a good way. The head honcho in Ann Arbor...
Read more

Fans react to Michigan dropping Citrus Bowl matchup vs. Alabama

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan Wolverines weren't able to draw any magic from nearby Walt Disney World. The Alabama Crimson tide took down the Wolverines in this...
Read more

Michigan’s Quinn Nordin’s 57 yard field goal vs. Alabama ties UM record

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
History has been made for the Michigan Wolverines at the Citrus Bowl! Kicker Quinn Nordin nailed a 57-yard field goal at the end of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.